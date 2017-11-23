Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If one cruise a year isn't enough, then here are some fantastic deals which could see you bobbing along on the high seas again, and again, and again.

Princess Cruises has announced a four-day sale for Black Friday which takes place on November 24 with seven-night sailings available from £499 per person.

Twelve voyages feature in the sale and range in length from three-14 nights, departing between May and October 2018.

Seven voyages travel roundtrip from Southampton to destinations across northern Europe and the Mediterranean. Fares start at £299 for a three-night cruise and £499 for a seven-night cruise. The seven voyages are on the 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess, which will sail in Europe for the first time.

Deal fares include:

Seven-night Spain and France cruise from £499 per person for two people sharing an inside stateroom and £99 per person for 3rd and 4th guests. Calls include Bordeaux, Bilbao and La Caruna.

Fourteen-night Mediterranean Adventurer cruise from £899 per person for two people sharing an inside stateroom and £199 per person for 3rd and 4th guests. Calls include Barcelona, Rome and Marseilles.

Three-night European Sampler cruise from £299 per person for two people sharing an inside stateroom and £149 per person for 3rd and 4th guests. Calls at Guernsey and Cherbourg.

The other five cruises are week-long Mediterranean sailings departing from Barcelona, Rome or Athens. All are on the 3,080-guest Crown Princess, with prices starting at £649 per person.

Deal fares include:

Seven-night cruise from £649 per person for two people sharing an inside stateroom and £99 per person for 3rd and 4th guests. Calls include Marseilles, Genoa and Livorno.

Tony Roberts, vice president, Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: "We are renowned for offering the best deals during Black Friday, with a week's holiday on one of our stunning ships available for the same price as a weekend stay in London.

"Two people sailing together from the UK can secure their dream seven-night cruise for less than £1,000, while a group of four can travel for less than £1,200.

"Now is the perfect time to take advantage of these offers and see why we've been voted "best cruise line" for the past four years in a row."

For more information visit www.princess.com/holiday

