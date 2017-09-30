A church near Swadlincote is set to welcome some unusual new parishioners - as part of its very popular pet service.

Church Gresley Methodist Church, in York Road, is inviting members of the public to bring along their pets, or a photo, for a church service on Sunday, October 1, and the pets will have a blessing.

Christone Chandler, a member of the church, said: "The service is all about saying thank you for the love, comfort, friendship and fun they bring to their owners. Perhaps members of the public have recently lost a pet but would like to say thank you for their life and love.

"During the past few years we have had dogs, a chicken who joined in with all the hymns, gerbils, hamsters, pet mice and rats. Strangely enough, no cats but many photos, that's cats for you.

"Please feel free to come along. We have great fun but also the serious side is very moving. This will be led by Reverend Palmer who, a few years back, brought along the singing chicken."

The pets' service will take place at 10.30am on Sunday, October 1.

