A legendary former goalkeeper will be the guest of honour at ale-themed day of racing that looks set to attract another big crowd to Uttoxeter Racecourse.

The Marston's Beer Festival Raceday will take place on Saturday, November 18 and in attendance will be former Liverpool great Bruce Grobbelaar, who will be on hand for photos all day in aid of military charity Help for Heroes.

Race-goers will be able to enjoy a programme of jump races and a range of real ales in the Wood Lane venue's beer marquee.

Among the delightful drinks on offer will be Marston's Pedigree, English Pale Ale, Saddle Tank, 61 Deep, Bloody Doors Off, Bombardier, Directors Bitter, Hobgoblin Ruby, Hobgoblin Gold and DE14.

The Kev Hand Band will provide live musical entertainment in the beer marquee before racing.

Gates open at 10am, with the first of seven races running at 12.20pm. The last race will start at around 3.40pm.

More information and tickets are available online at here

