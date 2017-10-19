It's that time of year where everything goes ghostly, we become fascinated with the supernatural and are looking for a fright.

For those looking for a good scare this Halloween, this haunted tower might be the only place you need to see.

We were allowed a sneak peek so picture editor Victoria Wilcox ventured in as your intrepid Ghostbuster with an exclusive guided tour.

Organisers say this building is certainly up there and competing with the best as one of Derbyshire's most haunted, but what makes it so special?

Burton husband and wife team Jo and Julie Craft, who are parents to six children, have created this Derby "house of horrors" which will open to the public for one night only on October 28 at 6pm, with last admission at 11.30pm.

It's not the first scary spook-tacular the pair have masterminded and they are hoping it will be their best yet.

For the past three years they have leased this place and it has been home to fiends and fantasy with zombies, the Terminator and a resident scary clown called Coco Loco.

The goal is to scare clients senseless. The experience is a tour of a five-storey structure, formerly used as a building society office block, behind the Assembly Rooms in Derby and next to the back door of Bennetts.

Walking around the corridors and rooms takes around half an hour and there is no fancy decor - just simple fixtures, empty cupboards, mannequins and graffiti.

Our sneak peek ahead of the big reveal showed us that even in daylight the place is eerie.

Jo, 37, of Outwoods Street, said: "You get the whole building to yourself, because of how the timings will be staggered as we take people round. This experience is more personal than entry to a theme park and we have heard of way more expensive events than ours in this market.

"Two years ago we charged £80 for a one hour zombie-themed visit in this building and we had 120 people come through the door in one day. So for this one we benchmarked the price on other scary events around the UK.

"There's one in Reading in a mall which involves zombies, they are charging £120 a ticket and they are full.

"We do feel people will get value for money and we had five star reviews on our Facebook page for the other ones we ran. This will be terrifying.

"We have had people who haven't lasted as long as thirty seconds before they ran out and refused to go back in.

"Four people were so frightened they threw up in there so we have to have staff on standby on every floor with mops and spills kits."

Jo's wife Julie, 47, said: "This place is genuinely haunted, aside from what we are setting up in here. The third floor is already creepy even before we dressed it up.

"We invited various mediums to come in who checked it out and told us there is a spirit of a man up there.

"There's something going on in the kitchen because we shut all the cupboard doors in the evening and the next morning they are all open again.

"We have heard doors banging, footsteps on the stairs that can't be explained and once when we heard them we thought we were being burgled."

JJ Tait, 34, is one of the 30 actors who will be in full make up at the ghoul-fest and deliberately scaring visitors in strategic places.

He told us that he has also witnessed the naturally spooky feel of the third floor

He said: "I was dressed as a zombie waiting for guests once and I felt my shirt get pulled. But there was actually nobody there."

The actors hired for these niche roles are raring to scare and JJ said for him it is all about timing and position.

He said: "I just love seeing their faces when I jump out."

With the actors, first aid, props and location it is clear their outgoings are high. The Crafts have put a lot of effort into making this as perfect as possible and it is a labour of love.

Jo said: "We don't tie people to chairs or pour anything on them like they do in America but we do aim for maximum effects."

Julie said: "We don't recommend coming if you are under 13, have a heart condition or are pregnant for obvious reasons.

"We have experienced first-aiders to hand to act straightaway because we just don't know how people are going to handle it.

"The lifts aren't operational so we don't have full wheelchair access but we have carried a wheelchair-user around in the past and are happy to do it again.

"We want people to leave asking us when the next one is."

You need a ticket to get in and they cost £40 per person online at full price or £24 if you book early and find their online deal.

If you want to book a ticket visit their website www.combatreadyairsoft.co.uk or Wowcher while the early offer lasts.

They are hoping to organise family discounts if there is space, so for inquiries call them on Derby 01332 493258.

We dared them to scare me on my look around and they did succeed despite it being daylight and me knowing of their intent.

Watch our video to find out what happened… and make sure you stay watching until three minutes and 13 seconds in.