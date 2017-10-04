Fashion lovers have got in front of the camera at an event Burton as a shopping centre launches its autumn and winter collection.

Representatives from Derby's Intu shopping centre headed to Burton to look for 10 faces to front the centre's autumn and winter 17 fashion campaign.

Driven by Intu Derby's trend wheel, showcasing the season's hottest autumn winter trends, the roadshow gave people the chance to spin the wheel and choose a trend to be styled in for the opportunity to become one of 10 final faces to front the fashion campaign.

The roadshow will display to shoppers a selection of menswear and womenswear trends from some of Intu's favourite fashion retailers, taking on the biggest looks for the season.

Carly Salisbury, marketing manager for intu Derby, said: "We took the intu Derby Trend SOS roadshow out to the streets of Burton, widening our search for the future faces of our autumn/winter fashion campaign.

"Our roadshow team braved the elements to hit Burton's Station Street on Saturday afternoon and had a fantastic response from the Burton locals that is sure to make selecting our final 10 faces of fashion a real challenge."

From the entries, 10 finalists will be selected to represent the true diversity of the area, and will be given a makeover by top stylists, styled in an outfit provided by centre retailers to represent the trend picked by the trend wheel.

They will take part in a photo shoot and their image will be part of the Intu Derby autumn winter fashion exhibition in centre on Saturday, October 14.

This season's female trends:

Space age – think metallic, sequins, chainmail and don't forget the glitter boots

Forties blue – it's all about dusky blues, belted coats and wide belts

Soft leather – from jackets and boots to trousers and skirts

Seeing red – get ready to dress head to toe in the colour of the season

Rave on – grab your slogan tees, bold accessories and supersized sweaters

That seventies show – checks, fringing, shearling, furs and florals

Textures – it’s time for velvets, furs, feathers and all things fluffy

Business class – strut in suits and deconstructed blazers and shirts

This season's male trends:

Sports luxe – go for zip-up track tops or lightweight shell jackets paired with joggers and old school trainers

Check mate – half untucked is the default style and the lumberjack check is the look to go for

Earth tones – wear from head to toe, mixing shades and tones for maximum impact

Brights – lighten up your winter wardrobe with eye-catching hues; go for neon orange, acid yellow or electric blue

Strike a cord – go slim cut and opt for tones of olive green or navy, and pair with a leather jacket for that rock and roll edge

Dressed down tailoring – think looser-legged trousers or an oversized coat, but keep the balance by keeping top half layers streamlined

