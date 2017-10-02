Musical theatre-lovers are in for a treat this month as Burton Musical Theatre Company's production of Whistle Down the Wind is just weeks away.

Based on the novel and much-loved film, the show follows the fortunes of a fugitive caught between the prejudice of adults and the innocence of the young.

Swallow (Holly Twells), a young girl growing up in America's Deep South in the fifties, discovers a mysterious Man (Lee Smith) hiding out in a barn.

When she asks who he is and the first words he utters are 'Jesus Christ', it's as if all her prayers have been answered. Swallow and the town's other children vow to protect the stranger from the world that waits outside – the townspeople who are determined to catch a fugitive hiding in their midst.

As fantasy and reality collide, Swallow is torn between the two and begins to discover who she is and where she is going.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's emotive score combines hauntingly beautiful love songs and explosive rock music with lyrics by acclaimed rock 'n' roll songwriter Jim Steinman. Songs include Vaults of Heaven, Whistle Down the Wind and the well-known No Matter What sung in its original format by the children.

The score contrasts the relentless influence of the modern world with the traditional values of the old days – something which the community at the heart of Whistle Down the Wind yearns to return to.

The cast include Oly Wright, Andrew Hambleton, Andrew Last, Jessica Paige, Kyle Lamley, Jonny Salt, Tim Berriman and Megan Hambleton, along with The Children.

The show runs from Tuesday, October 24 until Saturday, October 28 at de Ferrers Academy, Harehedge Lane, Burton.

Evening performances take place at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee is at 2.30pm. Tickets are available by calling 01283 541552, emailing tickets@burtonmusicaltheatre.co.uk or online wwwburtonmusicaltheatre.co.uk/tickets

