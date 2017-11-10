Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a unique salon run by two sisters in Burton which began life as a 'barking mad' dream - and is going down a treat with dogs and their owners alike.

Mandy Brown and sister Jackie have combined their love of pampering and pooches to create Ruff and Buff in Burton, grooming both dogs and their owners.

When Horninglow mum Mandy was made redundant from her job as an executive assistant, she decided to go down a new path, exploring her passion for pooches.

But after teaming up with her sister Jackie Moughan, 47, the pair came up with a new idea entirely and have now opened Ruff and Buff in Horninglow Road.

Mandy, 49, said: "I have always loved dogs and it was always something I fancied doing so when I was made redundant I decided to change my career entirely and qualified as a pet groomer.

"The plan was to open my own place but then Jackie made a joke about how funny it would be for people to come and have their nails done while their dogs are being cleaned up and pampered at the same time.

"Initially I was really quite frightened because it was my first solo venture into self-employment but when we talked it through I became much more excited at the prospect of Ruff and Buff and we could really see the potential."

The duo, along with their mother Margaret Cooke, 75, have been tending to the people and pooches of Burton since April and Mandy already has more than 300 dogs on the books.

She said that people did not know what to expect at first, but said the business was going down a treat with customers.

She said: "I think they do something similar in America but I have not heard of anything around here. We wanted it to be very contemporary, clean and fresh so people can’t smell dogs and it was important to us that it is affordable, friendly and down to earth.

"I think the ambience is important because people going past often pop in for a chat and a coffee."

Jackie, who previously worked at the Therapy Rooms in Swadlincote, said: "A lot of people were confused to begin with but most of them love it and say it is not at all what they expected. They think it is brilliant.

"My clients love watching the dogs get pampered while they are getting their nails done and Mandy wraps them up in towels and holds them up at the window like cute babies. We also had two Leonbergers in and they weighed 13 stone and 15 stone; that was quite an experience.

"I have had clients that are very wary of dogs but because the rooms are separated it makes them feel more confident knowing they are there but not doing any harm, so it is a really positive thing."

While Mandy spends her days clipping dogs' nails, shampooing their fur and giving them lots of cuddles, sister Jackie’s role could not be more different.

She said: "I started off in nails about three or four years ago and underwent a full course for each area. I am very particular about getting things right!

"I am the only person in Burton and Swadlincote that has a nail printer and I do massages, waxing, reiki and hopi ear candles as well. I love my job and I am so happy with how the business is going."

Despite the success of the venture so far, the pair, who are both mums of two, admit they would never have imagined they would end up working together "in a million years."

Mandy said: "I would never in a million years have imagined that we would be doing this. I have done the same thing since I left school and if I am not really passionate about my job then there is no point in me doing it.

"It has been surprisingly easy working together but if she annoys me I will just put her rent up! We are in separate rooms so we are not treading on each other's toes and mum keeps us in check."

The sisters are branching out even further with quirky retail items which they say are flying off the shelves.

Mandy said: "We are starting to get a few retail items in such as doggy cakes, leads, collars, doggie macarons, and paw-fume with scents including Toto Chanel and T'ailien. It is stuff that you can’t just buy from an ordinary pet shop but we love to look outside of the box.

"This job is hugely different to anything I have ever done but I absolutely love it. We all have dogs at home and I love my little shop and working with my family. It was a leap into something new but it is proving to be the best thing I have ever done."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk