Shoppers have until the end of October to catch a glimpse of a unique "yarn-spinning" version of Burton on Trent in miniature.

The exhibition of "Burton Yarn Trent" makes its final call to go on display at The Octagon shopping centre until Tuesday, October 30.

The project, created by crochet and knit designer Tilley Bancroft, worked with a group of crochet enthusiasts from Burton to create a yarn version of the town.

"The town's landmarks, houses, vehicles, trees and even the weather have been crafted in yarn to create a miniature model of everything the town has to offer.

Shoppers can view the art installation, located on the ground floor directly opposite Evans, until 5pm on Halloween.

Peter Hardingham, Cushman and Wakefield general manager of The Octagon, said: "For parents visiting the centre during half term, this is a fantastic piece to see with the kids as well as a wonderfully unique way to see the town of Burton.

"The attention to detail is so impressive, especially the replication of the car that has button tyres."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk