Ghosts, ghouls and things that go bump in the night - this month is all about Halloween. Around the area are lots of events to celebrate all things spooky, including ghost hunts in and around the town. But how many of us have actually seen a ghost?

A secondary school in Ireland has reportedly captured terrifying ghostly footage on CCTV. The video, which can be viewed above, shows some spooky goings-on in the corridors.

Although October 31 may be a few weeks away, this is enough to give even the biggest Halloween fan a fright.

The school has released the footage which they claim could show a ghost. The incident happened at Deerpark CBS in Cork, in the Republic of Ireland.

The footage begins with a huge bang and some strange flashes, that seem to be coming from behind a closed door.

Moments later, lockers begin to shake uncontrollably, reports the Irish Mirror .

The whole time, there is no indication that anyone has walked in or out of the corridor.

And things get really weird when a locker door flies open by itself, spilling books and papers onto the floor.

Just for good measure, at the end of the footage, the wet floor sign that has been placed outside the toilets is knocked over.

The footage appears to have been captured just after 3am on October 1, a Sunday morning when the school would have been closed for the weekend.

Posting on their Facebook page, Deerpark CBS said: "Anyone have the number for ghostbusters?"

They also said on Youtube: "Prank or poltergeist? CCTV footage from Deerpark CBS, the oldest (and most haunted!!!!?) school on the south side of Cork City.”

Whether or not it is actually a poltergeist or a prank by students is anyone's guess.

They added: "We're such a great school even the afterlife are signing up lol."