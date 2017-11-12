Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmas show which attracts dogs and their owners from throughout the UK is being held once again in South Derbyshire.

The Central Bernese Mountain Dog Club will be holding its Christmas party in Overseal with dog owners allowed to enter their pet pooches into 12 different categories.

The main show this year was hailed as a great success with hundreds of pounds donated to the British Heart Foundation.

The latest competition will see categories include puppies, veterans, as well as waggiest tail, handsome dog and fancy dress, as well as the all-important Best Bernese Mountain Dog.

Each class costs £2 to entry and admission and entrance also costs £2 and includes light refreshments.

There will also be games and a raffle.

The competition will be held on Sunday, November 26, at Overseal Village Hall, in Woodville Road, Overseal.

Doors open at 11am and entries taken from 11.30am with judging at 12.30pm Mote details are available by calling Janet Riseborough on 01283 532861 or 07800 847257. Alternatively, email janet.riseborough@sky.com

