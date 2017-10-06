A Barton under Needwood garden which has raised almost £80,000 for charity is set to feature on top TV gardening show Gardeners' World on Friday, October 6.

The popular BBC show visited Grafton Cottage, in Barton, owned by Margaret and Peter Hargreaves, to film in their garden.

The show highlights beautiful gardens across the country and the feature about Mr and Mrs Hargreaves' garden will air on BBC Two, on Friday, October 6 at 9pm.

Earlier this summer, the couple celebrated the 25-year anniversary of their annual open garden where they invite other residents to visit their garden and raise money for a number of charities, including Alzheimer's Research UK.

Hairdresser, Mrs Hargreaves, decided to raise money to support Alzheimer's Research UK because some of her clients had developed the life changing condition.

Her husband, who is an accountant, said that they were excited at the prospect of seeing their garden feature on such a popular TV show.

Mr Hargreaves said: "We were very pleased to be approached to appear on the show. The main thing is hopefully it will help the charities by attracting more people to come to see the garden next summer.

"My wife does the hair of people with dementia in a care home and is sad to see them living with the condition. We’re supporting research as we’re hoping a cure can be found."

The couple have already organised open days for 2018, which will be on July 1, July 15, July 29 and August 5 and to find out more about the garden, visit www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/garden/11244 .

Last year Ray and Michele Blundell's garden, also in Barton, appeared on the TV show. The couple who built Wild Thyme Cottage by hand in the Woodhouses, showcased hundreds of different varieties of Japanese Maples in their autumn colours.

Mr and Mrs Hargreaves' garden will feature on Gardeners' World on Friday, October 6, on BBC Two at 9pm.

