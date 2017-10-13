It's almost the most wonderful time of the year again - and Burton is already getting in the festive mood ahead of next month's grand lights switch-on. Hanging lights already adorn Station Street, in the town centre, with more on the High Street,

Lit-up shooting stars to a message of 'Merry Christmas' decorate the town centre, while strings of lights hang above shops along the street and Christmas trees above the NatWest branch in the town.

The big switch-on will be on Sunday, November 19, hosted by presenter of Touch FM's breakfast show, Mark O'Sullivan.

Councillor Richard Grosvenor, leader of East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: "The Christmas lights switch-on is a wonderful family event, with a range of great entertainment lined up.

"It is a fantastic way to start the Christmas festivities, and will bring a timely boost to businesses in the town centre. I would encourage you all to visit the town and join the fun."

Further information about the entertainment and other announcements will be made by East Staffordshire Borough Council closer to the date.

