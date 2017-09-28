Movie fans are in for a treat as Silver Screen is set to play at a popular theatre in Staffordshire. Starring celebrated stage and screen star Robert Powell, Jesus of Nazareth, The Detectives and Holby City, and actress Liza Goddard, Bergerac and Doctor Who, Silver Screen is an affectionate and nostalgic romp through the first hundred or so years of cinema.

Starting with the Lumiere Brothers in Paris in 1895 and ending with BOND 22 at Pinewood Studios in 2008, audience will meet along the way big names such Charlie Chaplin, Mae West, Mickey Mouse, Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable and Groucho Marx.

The journey will be sweetened with musical interludes from Scott Joplin, George Gershwin through to John Barry's James Bond Theme. The evening will be accompanied by Clive Conway on flute and Christine Croshaw on piano.

Silver Screen will play at the Lichfield Garrick on Sunday, October 1 and tickets cost £20 and can be booked online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.

