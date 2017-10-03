Crafty ladies are selling their creations to raise vital funds for the town's hospital. The craft stall will be held near the help desk at Burton's Queen's Hospital, in Belvedere Road, from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday, October 4.

The stall will be raising funds for the Burton Hospitals League of Friends. Gifts on sale will include assorted jams, confectionery, biscuits, pom-pom flower arrangements, mini Christmas trees, brooches, handbag charms and knitted items.

A spokesman said: "Birthdays, Christmas or any occasion where you need that something special, this is the stall to visit - amazing handcrafted items."

The Burton Hospitals League of Friends has been raising money for the hospital for more than 35 years, having raised more than £3 million to date.

The league is run by a small group of volunteers who give their time and energy for free to the hospital and purchase a wide variety of things, such as fresh flowers for the chapel and help desk, televisions, emergency toiletry packs and Christmas decorations, as well as larger and more expensive pieces of medical equipment.

They previously paid for the conversion of a store room into a wet room, an ultrasound diagnostic machine and specialist chairs for stroke patients.

