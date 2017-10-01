After the Derbyshire Rocks craze took people up and down the county by storm, Swadlincote Library is set to to hold its own event to tempt people in South Derbyshire to have a go.

Derbyshire Rocks is an internet-based group for people who decorate their own rocks with paint, googly eyes or glitter, and hide them in parks across the county.

More than 12,000 people have joined the online group about the craze, posting their own photos of rocks they have designed or ones they have found out and about.

The library, in Civic Way, will be inviting youngsters to get down there to decorate their own book-themed rock. This could see Harry Potter, the Cat in the Hat or even Gruffalo rocks hidden around the area.

It is free to attend the event which will take place on Thursday, October 5, between 3.30pm and 5pm. All the materials needed to design the rocks will be provided by library staff, but they have warned there could be shortages.

Natasha Hyde has created her own rock, designed to look like the story of the Very Hungry Caterpillar. She said: "We're really excited about the event. All the materials will be provided, but when they're gone, they're gone!"

The drop-in session is available to anyone over the age of three, but staff are insisting that anyone under the age of eight should be accompanied by an adult.

