A determined widower is on track to deliver another steam-powered bonus for a life-saving charity in memory of his beloved wife.

David Hallam lost his wife Mavis to heart failure after half a century of marriage in April 2015. The inseparable couple had been instrumental in setting up the Klondyke Mill steam vehicle society in 1969.

One of their most-treasured possessions was their own engine, called Little Stoke, which was named after the place where they bought it.

David ran the inaugural Mavis Jean Memorial Steam Rally through East Staffordshire last year in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance, a cause close to Mavis' heart.

The 78-year-old gave this year's event a special twist as he spent Mavis' birthday walking the same 11.5-mile route tackled by the steam rally vehicles.

And the Draycott in the Clay resident's efforts have yielded sponsorship cash totalling more than £1,000 for the air ambulance.

He said: "I was very much thinking of Mavis throughout the walk. She would have been 75 on that day. It's still very hard living without her, but you've got to carry on and I've got a wonderful family of a daughter, three sons, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"I'm so happy to have been able to raise money for such an amazing charity. Mavis always thought so highly of it.

"When you live in places like I do, which are miles away from anywhere, they can get you to hospital within that golden hour, which can be the difference between life and death. We've seen it many times over the years living here, so we know what a valuable job they do."

David raised £580 last year and has reached that total already this time around, with more sponsorship money still to come in.

He will also be collecting funds at the Klondyke Mill Vintage Steam Party which takes place on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15. The steam party this year promises to exhibit more engines than ever before.

David said: "This is something I want to carry on doing for a good few years yet. Next year I'll be pushing 80, but that won’t stop me."

The route for the steam rally and David's walk took him from Draycott to Coton in the Clay, Fauld, Tutbury, Hatton, Scropton, Sudbury and back to Draycott. He completed the walk on Tuesday, September 12.

He said: "It was fine weather, with only a 10-minute shower, and I had a nice stop for lunch in Tutbury. It took me from 9.15am to 5.45pm and I have to admit my muscles were protesting a bit by the end."

