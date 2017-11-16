Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A host of exciting new productions are set to grace the stage in Birmingham next years as the New Alexandra Theatre reveals its dazzling new season.

Shrek The Musical, Strangers On A Train and Cirque Berserk are just some of the hit shows which are lined up at the Station Street venue.

Also featured will be the much-loved shows Legally Blonde and Agatha Christie's Love From A Stranger. Plus, there is the UK premiere of Sting's musical The Last Ship, Summer Holiday The Musical and Sebastian Faulks' Birdsong.

And not forgetting the classic The Sound of Music, Kay Mellor's Fat Friends The Musical and two offerings from Opera and Ballet International in the shape of Verdi's La Traviata, and Madama Butterfly.

Based on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning Dreamworks film, Shrek The Musical is a hilarious production which turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

Bursting on stage from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 25, everyone is invited to join Shrek, Princess Fiona and Lord Farquaad for an evening of adventure, laughter and romance.

Strangers on a Train, which runs from Monday, January 29 to Saturday, February 3 is billed as an astonishingly gripping production which is guaranteed to thrill and chill as the suspense mounts. With an all-star cast featuring Christopher Harper (Coronation Street) John Middleton (Emmerdale) and Hannah Tointon (Mr Selfridge) the spell-binding thriller is from the same team behind the hit production Gaslight.

Meanwhile, Cirque Berserk combines contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action and features the world's most hair-raising circus act – the legendary motorcycle Globe Of Death. The jaw-dropping spectacular comes to the theatre from Wednesday, March 14 until Sunday, March 18.

Legally Blonde The Musical features EastEnders star Rita Simons and Eurovision hopeful Lucie Jones and follows the tale of Elle Woods who bags herself a place at the prestigious Harvard Law School. The all-singing, all-dancing romantic comedy features from Monday, May 21 to Saturday, May 26.

The UK premiere of Sting's personal, political and passionate musical The Last Ship is an epic tale of community, hope and a great act of collective defiance. Featuring an original score with music and lyrics by Sting himself, it will star Jimmy Nail as Jackie and tells the story of Gideon Fletcher who returns home from sea to discover the demise of the ship-building world in Newcastle. It will run from Monday, April 16 to Saturday, April 21.

Running from Tuesday, June 12 to Saturday, June 16 is Summer Holiday The Musical which is based on the iconic Cliff Richard film. The hit-filled production includes classics such as In The Country, Summer Holiday, Living Doll and Do You Wanna Dance? The star casting is yet to be announced.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War Birdsong is the critically acclaimed show based on Sebastian Faulk's best-selling novel. A mesmerising story of love and courage set both before and during the great war, everyone is encouraged to catch this stunning piece of theatre on stage when it runs from Monday, June 18 to Saturday, June 23.

Performing from Tuesday, January 16 until Saturday, January 20 is the classic The Sound of Music, with wonderfully lavish staging and an unforgettable score including Edelweiss, My Favourite Things and The Sound of Music.

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff will then make his stage debut in Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends, alongside Jodie Prenger, Sam Bailey and Kevin Kennedy, when it is staged from Tuesday, April 3 to Saturday, April 7. The musical follows the infamous group of TV's most lovable characters as they are put through their Zumba paces at their local branch of Super Slimmers by the lovelorn Lauren, while Kelly fantasises about fitting into the wedding dress of her dreams.

Opera and Ballet International then presents the stunning Verdi's La Traviata on Wednesday, April 25 and Madama Butterfly on Thursday, April 26.

Verdi's La Traviata is a tragic tale of searing passion and memorable music in Verdi's outstanding interpretation of one of the most popular love stories of the 19th century, La Dame auz Camelias.

Meanwhile, Madama Butterfly is the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant.

One night shows on the bill for next year also include appearances from David Baddiel in My Family: Not The Sitcom on Wednesday, February 28, Katya Zamolodchikova in Help Me I'm Dying on Monday, February 5 and Kerry Ellis in her 20th Anniversary Tour on Tuesday, March 6.

Madness legend Suggs will also take to the stage in What a King Cnut: A Life in the Realm of Madness on Sunday, March 11 and Brummie comedian Joe Lycett makes a triumphant return in I’m About To Lose Control And I Think Joe Lycett on Thursday, May 10 and Friday, May 11.

All of the shows follow a dazzling festive run of the hit West End smash hit Jersey Boys, which runs during the Christmas period, from Saturday, December 16 to Saturday, January 6 and features hit after legendary hit including Beggin' and December 1963 (Oh What A Night).

Tickets can be purchased and more information on all of the shows listed can be found at atgtickets.com/Birmingham or on 0844 871 3011.

