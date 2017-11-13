Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The National Forest will welcome thousands of visitors next summer when it launches its first ever festival - to be called Timber.

The extraordinary event, scheduled to take place from July 6 to July 8, will combine music, art, philosophy and sustainability to create one of Britain’s boldest environmental projects, in the heart of the National Forest.

Timber will be the only international forest festival in the UK and will invite visitors to explore woodlands which will be transformed into an arboreal wonderland welcoming guests from all over the UK.

Created by the National Forest Company and Wild Rumpus, award-winning producers of the Just So Festival, the experiences that Timber will offer, alongside early-bird tickets and boutique camping, have been announced ahead of a full programme release in early 2018.

Organisers say they will include:

Sound. An ambitious adventure into sound and music, rooted in the forest. Join us round the campfire and on our three main stages for live music. Venture into the woods to be immersed in compelling sound installations, storytelling, soundscapes and DJ sets. We’ll be working with sound artists who are responding to forest environments in incredible, interactive ways, and choirs will be bringing the woods to life through song.

Light. Torchlight processions, light projections, fire gardens, luminous installations, will help us see the forest in a new light. Expect incredible international performance as dusk falls each night, and discover the unexpected as into the night the forest will be transformed by spectacular light installations.

Feast. A joyous exploration of food and drink, from farmers’ market stalls to food trucks, foraging workshops to picnics and banquets, we’ll be contemplating and consuming some fantastic fodder. Programming will include creative play with food, incredible performance along culinary lines and chefs creating exciting menus from our hedgerows and woodlands.

Provocation. Writers, artists, poets, scientists, philosophers and educators will help us re-imagine what woodlands and trees mean to us, how we live in nature and will examine our relationship with the world around us. Prepare to be inspired and inspire others in turn.

Time. Inspired by artist David Nash’s Noon Columns, we will explore the atmosphere in the woods at twilight, midnight, dusk and dawn to delight in the rhythms of the day. We will be transfixed by sundials, hourglasses and clocks as we pass the time. We will be singing the dawn chorus, running through the gloaming, and revelling at midnight gigs.

Gather . We will come together to celebrate and collaborate a world of arts, crafts and enterprise rooted in the forest, creating a vibrant living landscape. We’ll join in the very best circus, theatre, comedy and dance within our woodland playground. Watch those innovating in forests around the world as they share their passions with us and get hands on building and constructing as we learn new skills, discover new talents and explore the beauty and possibilities of wood as a material. Stretch body and mind by tree climbing and forest bathing.

Breathe. Relax and soak in the landscape all around, take time to revel in the beauty, solace and artistry of nature. A woodland retreat awaits as we reimagine halcyon days in harmony with nature. Drink in the forest air from our eco-spa, revel in yoga practice and other relaxation activities, contemplate the seasons, explore our arboreal wonderland, enjoy the tranquility of the environment.

John Everitt, chief executive of the National Forest Company, said: "Timber is both a celebration and statement of intent: a celebration of how the National Forest has transformed 200 square miles of the English Midlands, and a statement of intent to create an international movement to champion forests. The festival will shine a spotlight on trees as a catalyst for change."

Sarah Bird and Rowan Hoban, directors of Wild Rumpus, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the National Forest Company to create Timber together. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to the first festival which will provide incredible and transformational experiences and, we hope, fast become a solid addition to the thriving UK festival scene."

