Art lovers are in for a colourful treat with a new exhibition of 60 paintings at Burton Library. Etwall Art Group will be hosting the exhibition featuring paintings in various forms including watercolours, oil and acrylic, all created by members of the group.

Judith Shaw, secretary of the Etwall Art Group, said: "We are very fortunate in past years that we have had a very good response to our exhibition with many sales."

The Etwall Art Group was established in 1972, beginning as a group formed for the Etwall Well Dressing exhibition.

Meetings of the group now include monthly painting demonstrations by well-known artists as well as workshops and outings throughout the year.

The group currently has 40 members with a large waiting list of others eager to take part.

The current venue of the group is the Frank Wickham Hall, in Egginton Road, Etwall, and they meet between 2pm and 4pm on a Tuesday afternoon. The exhibition will run from Monday, October 16, to Monday, October 30.

