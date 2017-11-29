The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gin lovers are in for a special treat as a Stapenhill venue throws open its doors to an evening of cocktails and mixers with jazz music to add to the mood.

A gin and jazz evening will be held at the Stapenhill Institute this weekend with a free welcome gin and tonic on arrival, served in a classy Copa-style gin globe which is you can keep.

There will also be a bowl of homemade traditional jambalaya. For the gin lover there will be classic and craft gins, a range of quality tonic and mixers, flavoured gins and gin cocktails and a well stocked regular bar.

Visitors can also see how the perfect gin and tonic is made.

There will also be live jazz all night. The event starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, December 2.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from the venue, in Main Street, Stapenhill, or by calling 01283 5333351.