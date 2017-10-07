Art and crafts enthusiasts have been given an exclusive look behind the scene at one of South Derbyshire's hidden treasures as it prepares for a facelift following years of neglect and vandalism.

The Heritage Open Days event saw the former Bretby Art Pottery showroom, in Swadlincote Road, Woodville, open its doors and give people a rare chance to see inside the building.

After being empty for many years since the factory closed, the building has been suffered from thefts, vandalism, the weather and is now in a near derelict condition.

The venue was acquired by The Heritage Trust, a non-profit historic building restoration trust and was a public showroom for the Bretby Art Pottery, which was produced on the site and exported all over the world. The trust is now aiming to restore the building and find a viable use to secure the former showroom’s future.

The open days event on September 16 and 17, provided an opportunity to see inside the building and learn about the history of the company. The former owner's granddaughter spoke about her family's ownership of the once iconic pottery, and a former employee gave a brief talk about the factory's production techniques.

Visitors also completed surveys about the building’s possible future uses and there were lots of reunions between former employees.

Stephanie Hall-Stead, a trustee of The Heritage Trust, said: "It's been an excellent weekend and has demonstrated the continued relevance of the building to the community in terms of the number of visitors we had with a connection to the pottery.

"There has been tremendous support for our efforts to save the building and we're grateful for that support and the interest shown over the weekend."

It was revealed last year that the pottery building was given a lifeline with a £10,000 National Lottery grant to launch a feasibility study into the appropriate, as well as further community consultation.

The Heritage Trust, which has acquired the building that has stood derelict for 20 years, hopes the building could be revamped to help the local community and those from further afield to experience and learn many traditional crafts and skills including pottery.

It is hoped this will provide training and employment opportunities for all ages and abilities with links being established through education and communities.

