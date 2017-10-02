Burton has been transformed in to a fairground as the sounds of "roll up, roll up" can be heard bellowing across the town centre.

The rides are up and the candy floss is hanging proud which can only mean one thing - the Statutes Fair is back.

Happy faces can be seen tucking in to the sweet treats and getting behind the wheel as they take on the dodgems as the popular fair returns for two days, Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3.

It may still be early but stallholders are praising the good weather as they encourage thrill-seekers to make the most of all the fun the fair has to offer.

Pauline Stokes, of Stokes Fun Fair, is ready at the dodgems with her husband Graham, a role they have enjoyed together for 45 years. Graham's family has been part of the fair for around 70 years and he has been involved in the family business his whole life, while wife Pauline joined 45 years ago when they got married.

Mrs Stokes said: "We have been coming here together for almost 50 years and we are one of the oldest tenants. Burton Statutes Fair comes around so quickly and we are happy to be back in Burton. We look forward to it getting really busy which is normally when the children have finished school.

"I really like the town and around 35 years ago I saw a lady sketching at the fair and when we came back the next year there was a painting of the dodgems in a shop window so we bought it."

Mr Stokes said: "My family has been coming here a long time, all of my lifetime which is 64 years and have now inherited Stokes Fun Fair. I remember when the crowds used to line the streets to watch the fair coming in to town."

The Statutes Fair is also a family affair for William Jones as he owns and runs the little train ride for children. His wife runs the cup and saucer ride and his two sons take charge of the hook-a-duck and the mini wheel.

Mr Jones said: "I am always glad to be back in Burton. We have had four generations coming here with my gran and granddad, mum and dad, myself and my wife and our two sons have all worked here. I have been coming here since I was a kid and I am now 56.

"It used to be a right old fashioned fair when my gran and granddad worked here with goldfish and coconuts as prizes."

Shane Gray, owner of What's Cooking one of the many food stalls at the fair, said: "It has been dry today which is great for business. There were a few people about earlier on as well, and it always gets really busy when the kids finish school. I am glad to be here as I like coming to Burton. It is a nice two days."

Richard Storey, the owner of the '21 Game', one of the game stands which come to the fair each year. He said he is always made to feel welcome in Burton.

Bobbie-Jane Graham, who runs one of the children's rides, said she had been coming to the fair her whole life and three generations of her family before her .

Shelly Gill, who is responsible for the 'Carousel', said she has been coming to Burton Statutes for 32 years as her dad ran the ride before her. She said: "What I like is that it is a traditional fair."

Irene Owen, of Jim's Kandy Kabin, has been dishing out the candy floss and toffee apples for 60 years and her husband from before that.

She said: "I am happy to be here as long as it doesn't rain. People are always saying that it rains when the fair comes."

