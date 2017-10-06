A concert will be raising the roof of a church in the centre of Burton as part of a mission to support Operation Christmas Child.

Gresley Male Voice Choir is lending its voices to raise funds for the Burton charity which will soon be wrapping up presents in shoeboxes to send to children in poorer countries.

The concert will be held at 7.15pm on Saturday, October 7, at the Riverside Church, in High Street.

The Riverside Church will also lending its new youth centre, which is situated next door, to act as a warehouse for the charity after it was no longer able to use space at the Burton Enterprise Centre, in Waterloo Street, which is set to be sold and developed.

The tickets for the Operation Christmas Child concert cost £8 and are available by calling 07944 295444.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk