A model railway group is set to steam into life to bring the fascinating history of bitesize trains. Gresley and Wychnor Model Railway Group is already planning its winter festivities with the deliciously named mince pie weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, at the Gresley Social Centre, in Park Street, Castle Gresley.

Visitors can see the trains steam across layouts depicting countryside scenes. There will also developing club and visitor layouts; as well as demonstrations.

There will be something for the younger visitors as well as Thomas the Tank Engine steams into town. Children will be able to see him steam across the model countryside.

Refreshments will also be available during the day, along with some mince pies. Opening times on both days will be between 10am and 4.30pm. Admission costs £3 for adults, £1 for children, £6.50 for families and under-fives go free.

