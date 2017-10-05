A study has unearth the guilty secrets of parents across the country. The research revealed that more than half of parents are forced to bin their children's artwork as a way of coping with the sheer volume, and 42 per cent have even been caught doing it!

A further 15 per cent admitted that they often palm their kid's handy work off to friends and grandparents as a way of clearing some space in the home.

The statistics, which were released as part of a campaign to launch more than 100 billboards nationwide created using five to 11-year-olds' artwork, also highlighted parents' pride in their offspring's masterpieces.

An overwhelming 92 per cent of those polled by BIC UK and Republic of Ireland proudly display their children's artwork in the home, with the fridge door being the most popular location according to 84 per cent of respondents.

Most popular locations around the home for children's artwork to be displayed:

Location Percentage that display artwork there The kitchen and/or fridge door 84% Children's bedroom 40% The living room 29% The dining room 17% Parent's bedroom 11% The hallway 11% All over the house 10%

More than three quarters agreed that children's artwork on display is a sign of a happy home, 60 per cent said it shows creative, inspired children and 55 per cent believe it's a sign of proud parents.

Of those that do display artwork, over 70 per cent do so not only because they find it heart-warming, but also because they believe it’s important for boosting child confidence and creativity.

Just seven per cent of those polled said they refuse to display their children’s art in the home, 61 per cent of which do so because it clutters up the house, with another 18 per cent admitting that it simply isn't good enough for others to see.

Rebecca Huda from BIC UK and Republic of Ireland, said: "It's inspiring to see the impact that children's art has on parents, and while some may feel that there's too much to cope with, we think it's fantastic that children are still drawing so much! It also seems that most agree - 73 per cent of those polled said that creativity is extremely important for children's development, although only four per cent of parents sit down and draw or colour with their children during weekends and holidays."

Carrie Longton, Mumsnet's co-founder, said: "I think it speaks volumes that, according to BIC's research, 89 per cent of parents don't compare their children's artwork to others – clearly we’re a nation of parents that understand that the most important thing for children’s development is picking up and pen or pencil and having fun, rather than producing a masterpiece."

Launched on July 17, BIC's Young Artist Award was open to all five to 11-year-old children across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. The artwork was judged by an expert panel of creatives from the marketing, publishing and illustration industries before 10 winners were chosen. The nationwide billboards, created using the winners' artwork was launched earlier last month.

Research was conducted among 1,073 parents from across the UK by Mumsnet on behalf of BIC UK and ROI in August 2017

