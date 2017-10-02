Footage of the interior of a state of the art gym due to open in Burton next week on the site of the former Dreams furniture store has been revealed just days before its launch.

The Gym Group is set to open its unit in Middleway Park, on Monday, October 9, and now videos showing the equipment available have been posted on social media.

The gym will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with high-spec equipment and exercise classes.



The Burton Mail previously reported that The Gym Group had already been given permission to move into the site – making it one of two gyms in Middleway Park. The other is DW Sports.

Before The Gym Group became the favoured business to move into the unit, details in a marketing report revealed by the Burton Mail showed that a trampoline park had declared interest in moving into the store – but dropped its plans at the last minute as the unit was deemed too small for its needs.

Jump Arena said it would be willing to come to Burton but only to a unit with a minimum of 15,000 sq ft. The total existing retail floorspace for NCF is 14,498sq ft. The trampoline company is based in Leeds and Luton but has revealed it is setting up in another 15 locations across the country, including in Birmingham and Leicester.

The unit had been used by furniture store NCF but only on a short-term let basis, and London-based retail property advisers CWM were instructed jointly with Curson Sowerby to market the vacant unit on a more permanent agreement.

Both companies contacted a wide variety of firms to gauge interest in the site, and it has been revealed that by January 2016, interest had been received from Pizza Hut, Subway and Starbucks.

However, after each inspected the site they concluded that they wanted to be closer to the other restaurants in Middleway Park.

Mexican restaurant Chiquitos had also expressed an interest but wanted to see how well Nando's and Bella Italia traded on the same site before it committed.

The Burton Mail also revealed that Countrywide Farmers had agreed a deal for the store but pulled out after deciding against Burton as its next home.

The marketing summary also disclosed that interest had been received from furniture store JYSK, bed retailer Bensons and Majestic Wine, and department store Hootys, which withdrew at the point of exchange and subsequently went into administration.

There was also 'strong interest' from popular clothing shop Store 21 but the company wanted a deal which was an 'all in' rate to cover rent, rates, service charge and insurance, which CWM said was non-viable.

