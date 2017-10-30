Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton historian is offering an insight into the mazes and labyrinths which have fascinated people since ancient times.

Richard Stone, an historian, author and speaker, will be giving a "illustrated and informative" talk entitled Turf Mazes and their role in folklore.

It will be part of the WEA (Workers' Educational Association) Something Different talks and is set to be held at Support Staffordshire, The Voluntary Services Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from 2.15pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday, November 1.

Anyone is welcome to attend and admission costs £4.50 per session, which is payable on the day and includes light refreshments. Access to the venue is available through Sainsbury's car park.

More information is available from Sylvia Clifford on 01283 536250 or by emailing secretary@burtonwea.org.uk

