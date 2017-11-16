Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If there's any day that you can indulge yourself with treats galore and lots of new goodies, then it's your birthday and here's how you can line up some cut-price or even free indulgences.

You could decide you want to celebrate by eating a few doughnuts or by downing a free glass of wine, or it might be some exclusive discounts to treat yourself to a whole new wardrobe, all guilt-free, if you know how.

If you're canny and know what you're doing, with a bit of thought you can mark you birthday and not spend too much money by bagging yourself hundreds of pounds worth of freebies - because there are tons of deals out there just because it's your special day.

Make sure you're prepared though, as many places won't offer you a discount just for walking in and flashing your ID. You need to do a bit of homework and join a few clubs and loyalty schemes.

By letting the likes of restaurants and pubs know in advance that you're coming to celebrate your special day.

It's likely that some businesses will send you an email or code on their app after joining their own clubs and loyalty programmes.

(Image: Getty)

Here we've created a list of all the best places to get freebies around Burton and South Derbyshire to make your big day that little bit extra special.

Food freebies

Your birthday is the perfect excuse to stuff your face with sweet treats without feeling guilty. We've found all of the best treats - and even meals - you can get for nothing on your birthday.

Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut

If you're a fan of the American-style doughnuts, make sure you download the Friends of Krispy Kreme app before your birthday to get a free treat of your choice. You'll also get a free doughnut just for signing up. Unfortunately, there are no Krispy Kreme stores in Burton or South Derbyshire, but you can claim your freebie from the stall in the Intu centre in Derby.

Free Patisserie Valerie Cupcake

(Image: Getty)

Sign up to the Patisserie Valerie Cake Club and get a voucher for one free cupcake emailed to you around your birthday. When you register, you'll receive 10 per cent off your next visit to one of the company's cafes, including the one in Coopers Square. so you can take your friends to celebrate your big day too.

Free Greggs Sweet Treat

If you download the Greggs app and register for the Greggs Rewards loyalty scheme, you'll get a voucher on the app to show in store and can get a free cupcake, cream cake or doughnut for your birthday. It is valid for one month after issue and there are plenty of Greggs stores around Burton, South Derbyshire and Uttoxeter to choose from.

Free Subway Cookie

Pick up a Subcard loyalty card to get one free cookie around your birthday. You don't have to buy anything in Subway to claim your cookie. The free cookie can be claimed from any Subway store, including the ones in The Octagon Centre, Station Street, Burton, and the Pipeworks in Swadlincote.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Free Birthday Meal at Frankie and Benny's

Register for Frankie and Benny's rewards to get one free meal around your birthday when at least one other main meal is purchased from the main menu. A voucher will be emailed to you a month before your birthday, which you can print or show on your phone at the Frankie and Benny's restaurant in Middleway Retail Park.

Free Birthday Meal at Beefeater

Pick up a card and register with the Beefeater Reward Club to get one free meal around your birthday when at least one other main meal is purchased from the main menu. You'll get emailed a voucher to show in one of their restaurants, such as the Merry Monk, Wellington Road, in Burton.

1/3 off at Yo! Sushi

If you sign up to the newsletter at Yo! Sushi you'll receive a unique 33 per cent off discount code by email around your birthday, which you can then show to staff when paying. It is valid for one month after you receive the email with the code.

Take away and drinks aren't included and you can only use it for up to 10 plates per person for a maximum party size of four. There isn't a Yo! Sushi in Burton, but you can claim the deal in the food court at Derby's Intu centre.

Free Birthday Meal at Table Table

Register with Table Table's Tasty Rewards loyalty card to get one free meal around your birthday when at least one other main meal is purchased from the main menu. You can claim your free meal at the Stanhope Arms in Ashby Road.

Free Ice Cream at Toby Carvery

If you sign up to the Toby Carvery newsletter, you'll get a voucher for a free ice cream sundae when you order a carvery roast on your birthday. You'll also get the same offer when you first sign up. You can claim your free ice cream at the restaurant in Wellington Road.

Drinks Freebies

There's no better way to celebrate your birthday over a few drinks with your closest family and friends, except for when those drinks are free...

Free Bottle of Prosecco at Prezzo

If you sign up for the Prezzo newsletter, you can get a free bottle of prosecco when you dine in at any restaurant, including the one at the Pipeworks in Swadlincote, and spend more than £20 on food around your birthday.

If you don't fancy the prosecco, you can swap it for any two desserts for free instead. You'll also get sent the same offer for your 'half birthday' - six months before or after your birthday.

Free Bottle of Wine at Fayre and Square

Sign up to the free Fayre and Square 'email club' to get one free bottle of house wine for your birthday when you buy two main meals. You'll need to be over 18 and sign up at least 28 days before your birthday otherwise your voucher might not arrive.

The free bottle can be claimed at Mill House in Stretton, and the Chesterfield Arms in Swadlincote.

Free Birthday Drinks at Hungry Horse

You can get free drinks and a £5 voucher at the Tall Chimney in Swadlincote if you sign up to the Hungry Horse newsletter. The £5 off voucher is valid for four weeks after your receive the email.

For your birthday, you'll get a choice of cocktail pitcher, four-pint pitcher of Carlsberg or up to five soft drinks when you buy a sharing or two main courses from the main menu.

Shopping Freebies

If it's a new wardrobe you're after, then look no further. Plenty of clothing brands offer discounts on your birthday, but beware. Many of the deals are only valid on their websites and not in store, meaning that a huge freebie shopping spree in Coopers Square and the Octagon may be off the cards.

15 per cent off at Asos

If you shop online at Asos and spend at least £1 on the main site, you should be automatically enrolled in its loyalty programme, A-list. Ensure you're 'opted in' for email communication and once you've received 400 points you should be emailed a 15 per cent off discount code for your birthday.

20 per cent off at Topshop

(Image: Getty)

If you sign up to the free Topshop newsletter, you'll get 20 per cent off online for your birthday via a unique code sent to you by email. It is valid for 30 days and cannot be used with any other offers such as student discount or to buy gift cards.

15 per cent off at Topman

If you sign up to the free Topman newsletter you'll get 15 per cent off online only on your birthday via a unique code sent by email.

20 per cent off at New Look

If you sign up to the free New Look newsletter, you'll get 20 per cent off online on your birthday via a unique code sent by email, which is valid for two weeks after your birthday. You'll also get 20 per cent off if it's the first time you've signed up to the newsletter. There's no minimum spend but you can't use it with any other offers or to buy gift cards.

10 per cent off at Oasis

If you sign up to the free Oasis newsletter, you can get 10 per cent off online or in store on your birthday via a unique code sent by email which is valid for two weeks after your birthday.

Beauty Freebies

For a special birthday pamper session, we've got everything you need. You can get your eyebrows waxed before stocking up on all the beauty essentials for a spa-like day from the comfort of your own home.

Free Benefit Brow Wax

(Image: Getty)

If you sign up for the Debenhams Beauty Club loyalty card, you can get a free brow wax, worth £11.50 on your birthday at Debenhams stores with a Benefit counter. There is no Debenhams in Burton, but if you're heading into Derby this is one you don't want to miss.

You'll need to bring your card and proof of your date of birth to claim the freebie which must be done within four weeks of your birthday.

Free £5 spend at The Body Shop

If you sign up to the free 'Love Your Body' loyalty card on your birthday you can get a free £5 voucher to spend in the Coopers Square store or online with no minimum spend. It's valid for up to one month after your birthday and there's no change from the £5. You have to have made at least one purchase using the card to be eligible.

Triple Points at Superdrug

If you sign up to the free Superdrug Health and Beauty card you'll get triple points on purchases with no minimum spend. It's valid for 14 days after your birthday. There are Superdrug stores in Coopers Square, and in High Street, Swadlincote.

Kids Freebies

If you're wanting to treat your child for their birthday, you don't have to break the bank either. There a lots of deals to be found out there to make it a birthday they'll never forget.

Free Birthday Mention on Kids' TV

If you go online to Disney Junior, you can find information about how to send in your child's photo which might be shown on air for their birthday. There are strict rules to the scheme, as only your child can be in the photo and it has to be sent at least one month in advance. The child has to be between two and seven years old and can't be wearing anything with a logo or character - even if it's Disney.

(Image: Getty)

If your child is a fan of CBeebies, you can get them a special surprise on their birthday. If you go online, you can find information on how to send in a birthday card which might be read out live. You can also make a free video message picking a name, the presenter and your child's favourite cartoon character for your child.

15 per cent off at the Disney Store

This is one that can be used for the kids or the grown ups who are still kids at heart. If you sign up to the Disney Store newsletter you can get a unique code for 15 per cent off valid for the month of your birthday.

One final freebie...

(Image: Getty)

It might not be for you, but will definitely be one appreciated by your pet. If you pop into a Pets at Home store on your pet's birthday, you can get your hands on a free treat, which could be your pets favourite snacks or even a toy.

Many happy returns!