Jason Byrne tells Marion McMullen how he is tapping into some brain power for his new comedy tour

How would you describe your new stand-up show The Man With Three Brains?

(Laughs) My show's quite mad and a lot happens. It's basically impro, organised stand-up and parts when people can get up and do stuff. It's just chaotic really. I'm probably wrong about three brains. It's probably 40 brains. It's fast and all the segments of my brain are just firing up at the same time. On stage it really flies.

How do you get in shape for the tour?

I've been doing something called Animal Flow. It’s great for older people. It's like yoga for older people in their 40s. It’s harder than yoga, but you are only an inch off the floor so if you fall you won’t break anything.

It’s amazing for your body and I have to do stuff like that. My show is so physical and Animal Flow is really good and uses every muscle in your body. Cage fighters like Conor McGregor do it.

I’m crawling around the ground at 45 years of age. (Laughs) Who am I trying to impress? Certainly not my wife any more.

Do you like keeping fit?

I do something wherever I go – judo, boxing, jujitsu. You have to be fit because you use so much energy performing live. (Chuckles) I’m the only act who leaves the Edinburgh Festival really fit and looking brilliant.

I don’t drink in Edinburgh either. I had two friends from Finland over on holiday at the festival and they just destroyed themselves. I was like their dad dropping them off and then going home.

When I was in Edinburgh in my 20s I did go nuts and had great crack, but you learn from experience and I can’t do it anymore. I even had a friend who complained ‘You’re a very bad drinker for an Irishman.’ It’s probably a good thing.

Do you still enjoy appearing at the festival?

I’ve been doing Edinburgh for 21 years. I’m going to keep coming until no-one turns up. I keep expecting a dip because that’s entertainment, but it hasn’t happened.

What do your two sons think of your day job?

My 10-year-old is absolutely obsessed with me going for a pint. He’s always asking ‘Are you going for a pint? Are you going for a pint?’

My other son’s just started a drama course and he’s definitely going to be an actor. He loves it.

He and his friend Derek say when they are 18 they are going to the local town to get tattoos and pints and then I can collect them. He says they want hamburger tattoos on their belly buttons. He’s going to be a lunatic. It’s great. More material for me.

What is family life like?

I’m the only Manchester United fan in my house. The rest support Liverpool. I’ve known John Bishop for over 10 or 12 years and he still thinks I’m a Liverpool fan. I have to keep reminding him and he goes ‘Oh, yeah, oh, yeah.’

Any more TV in store?

I’ve just done a scavenger hunt-style show for Dave called Don’t Say It, Bring It. It’s been so much fun.

A lot of TV you don’t know how they are going to edit it and what it’s going to look like. I saw the pilot for this and it’s Spanish and the two fellas in it are just stunning looking and the TV guys told me ‘Don’t worry Jason you can still do it.’

I also looked at the American and German versions, but they are not nice to the contestants, they don’t want them to win, so I did it my way.

Where did you film?

We went to places like Bristol, Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh Newcastle, and Weston-super-Mare, which has fantastic old people everywhere. They can win from £50 to £1,000. I’m a nervous wreck when they get to £500. I was trying to put the money in their pockets and the director was saying ‘Stop doing that Jason.’

It’s a great show and starts in October. Dave being Dave they are going to be doing two episodes a day for a week and will keep showing it endlessly. I’ve done 20 episodes and hope to do more.

So, are you feeling brainy?

I know scientists will say ‘It’s not three brains. It’s just the many thoughts in the different segments in your head,’ but it’s my wordplay on the film title The Man With Two Brains.

There’s a young girl who works in the office and when I first mentioned the title of the show she said ‘Do you think people will think it’s about the movie?’

Can you imagine a show about the breakdown of the movie and how Steve Martin wrote it? Hilarious. I should do it one night just to see the look on people’s faces.

The Man With Three Brains tour will perform at Birmingham Town Hall on Friday, November 3 and The Y in Leicester on Saturday, November 18. For details and how to buy tickets go to jasonbyrne.ie for details.

