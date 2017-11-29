Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Record-breaking, global comedy superstar, Jeff Dunham, is bringing his cast of characters to the UK next year for two dates only - and one of them is in the Midlands!

America's favourite ventriloquist has announced the UK leg of his Passively Aggressive tour and his only dates in the country this year on May 19 at Birmingham's Genting Arena and May 20 in London.

Recently Dunham released his latest stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, on Netflix which was recorded in Dublin. The special features Dunham along with his ill-behaved and slightly demented posse of characters, for a gleeful skewering of family and politics.

Dunham and his famous cohorts Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, and Peanut also consider what a new member to their already dysfunctional family could mean, putting the 'relative' in Relative Disaster.

Dunham, a Guinness World Record holder for "Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour", has built an entertainment empire across years of non-stop touring and innovation.

With more than a million YouTube subscribers amassing more than a billion views, he has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world leading to record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC.

His 2015 stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood, debuted on NBC Primetime in the fall and ranked as the time period's top non-sports programme on the Big 4 in every key measure.

Finally, adding to an amazing list of recent accomplishments, Dunham's contribution to the world of show business and comedy for over two decades of superstardom was recognized when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

He will perform at the Genting Arena, in Birmingham, on May 18 and tickets go on general sale from 10am Friday, December 1 from www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Tickets priced at £46.10 (includes admin fees and 90p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.