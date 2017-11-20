Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's almost four decades since Jeff Wayne's double album The War of The Worlds was released, selling more than 15 million records worldwide.

The double album was originally released in 1978 and enjoyed huge success and critical acclaim. Along with spawning two international hit singles - Forever Autumn and The Eve of the War - the album spent more than 330 weeks in the UK charts - that's almost six and a half years...

Celebrating its 40th anniversary Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds – Alive on Stage will returns to UK arenas next year, with a date at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena and Birmingham's Genting Arena on December 7 and 8, 2018, respectively.

(Image: Roy Smiljanic)

Conducted by Jeff Wayne, with the nine-piece Black Smoke Band and 36-piece ULLAdubULLA Strings, the most ambitious production yet will "break through the fourth wal" bringing the action closer to the audience for a most captivating and immersive, musical experience, including the iconic three-tonne 35-foot tall Martian Fighting Machine firing real flames. Wow!

Jeff Wayne said: "In June 1978 my original double album was released. I had no idea if it would vanish as quickly as one can say… 'ULLAdubULLA!' But here I am today, soon to be celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout 2018, culminating in what I believe will be the most exciting arena tour we've ever performed. No one would have believed…"

Presale begins at 9am on Wednesday, November 22 and general tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday, November 24 here

Friday, November 30 - GLASGOW SSE HYDRO ARENA

Saturday, December 1 - NEWCASTLE METRO RADIO ARENA

Sunday, December 2 - MANCHESTER ARENA

Tuesday, December 4 - LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

Wednesday, December 5 - LIVERPOOL ECHO ARENA

Friday, December 7 - NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

Saturday, December 8 - BIRMINGHAM GENTING ARENA

Sunday, December 9 - CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

Monday, December 10 - CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

Wednesday, December 12 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC WINDSOR HALL

Thursday, December 13 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC WINDSOR HALL

Saturday, December 15 - LONDON THE O2 (MATINEE)

Saturday, December 15 - LONDON THE O2

Sunday, December 16 - BRIGHTON CENTRE

Monday, December 17 - BRIGHTON CENTRE

More information about the tour is available here

