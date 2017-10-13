New data published by the Civil Aviation Authority has revealed that Jet2holidays, a holiday package company which offers flights from East Midlands Airport, is now officially the biggest tour operator in the UK.

The latest ATOL data shows that, in the 12 months to September 2018, the leading package holiday specialist was licensed to carry 2.94 million passengers, an increase of more than 660,000 passengers on the previous 12 months.

The operator is now licensed by the Civic Aviation Authority to sell 2,936,420 Atol-protected seats, and added more than 650,000 extra seats in the week following Monarch's failure, while travel firm Thomas Cook added 230,000.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: "This is great news for everyone associated with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays. There has been much written about the industry in recent times, but this goes to show what can be achieved through an unswerving focus on delivering the very best service for customers so that they enjoy a lovely holiday time and time again.

"With a committed team looking after our customers on their ATOL-protected package holidays, and unique touches such as our free resort flight check-in service, we are looking ahead to the future with confidence."

