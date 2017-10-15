A Burton magician who dreamed of entertaining crowds from when he was a teenager has become "Stage Magician of the Year 2017" after winning an international competition.

Jack Dent, from Stapenhill, took home the prestigious title only months after he was accepted into a brotherhood which champions the most talented of conjurors.

The 24-year-old, who also appeared on television programme Don't Tell The Bride, where he married his wife Sarah with a magical theme, competed against six other acts to be crowned the winner and gifted a £500 prize.

He said: "This is the first time I have entered it and it was such an honour to even be involved. Within the Magic Circle there are two degrees; one that focuses on an exam and another that is about performing.

"I did a 10-minute stage act and was given the Silver Star degree which indicates I am a performer. It was hosted up in Scotland and I was presented with the award by the American compere and president of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) which was really special."

Jack, who said he knew from the age of 15 that "he was going to be a magician for the rest of his life", says his hard work is finally paying off.

He said: "I have been trying to establish myself as a professional magician for around nine years and there have been lots of ups and downs. Magic is a difficult path to follow and it takes years of hard work to learn the craft.

"Magic can be difficult to get into but doors are always there to be opened. Growing up learning magic you never know where it will take you but that is part of the excitement.

"I always wanted to be a member of the Magic Circle but to win this competition has just blown me away and I am absolutely elated, but still a little bit in shock. I had a very up and down year so it is great to be able to bring home some fantastic news."

Jack says there have been many highlights to his career so far, but "reaching out to the community and giving something back" is what makes him happiest.

He said: "I have travelled a lot and performed in many different places to many different people which is a joy to do. It is not about personal success but my outreach. I get to meet people and enhance events which is my passion.

"The method of magic is a science and the performance of magic is an art. That is something magicians always stick by."

Although Jack has only recently become an associate of the Inner Magic Circle, which only has 300 members, he is already setting his sights on his next challenge - becoming a member of the Federation of International Society of Magicians.

He said: "That would be the icing on the cake and the final step in my journey. There is no rest for the wicked as I am hoping to do more travelling and will be going to the Isle of Man, Gibraltar and working on a five-star super yacht.

"I am so proud of how far I have come but I wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of so many local magic societies, my close friends, family and my wife Sarah. I want to thank them for everything."

The history of magic

The International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) is the world’s largest organisation dedicated to the art of magic, with members in 88 countries.

The International Brotherhood of Magicians started as a letter-writing exchange between three young men who shared a common interest, a love for the art of magic. MJG McMullen of Canada, and Gordon Avery of Buffalo, New York began writing to each other about magic in 1922. A few months later they were joined by Ernest Schieldge.

Today, there are more than 300 IBM Rings worldwide, boasting nearly 11,000 members. Those who have served the IBM for 25 years are given the Order of Merlin award, and there are additional levels of recognition for 35, 50, and 60 years of continuous membership.

Doctor John Booth held the record as its longest-standing member, having been a member for more than 81 years.

