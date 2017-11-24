Kevin Bridges is set for a brand-new tour next year with dates around the UK including dates in theatres in Birmingham, Nottingham and Leicester.
Tickets go on sale at 10am today, Friday November 24 and are available by following the link here .
Hailed as Scotland's biggest comedy export, the funnyman will be embarking on his biggest tour to date, The Brand New Tour which will see Kevin perform at some of the finest venues across the UK and Ireland from August 2018, including four nights at London's Hammersmith Apollo, as well as making a momentous return to his hometown with six nights at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow. More dates will be announced over the coming months.
Kevin said: "I'm delighted to announce that I will be back on the road in 2018. It's been three years since my last tour, three tough years of watching the world fall apart thus, I've decided, I need to get out of the house more and lend a hand in saving it.
"With amusing anecdotes and witty observations I'm sure I can save the world or at least provide a decent enough night out. We’ll see. I’ll catch you there folks. Yaldy!"
The comedian is no stranger to breaking box office records. When his 2015 tour A Whole Different Story went on sale at the end of 2014 it won awards from both Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Comedy Ticket of the year.
The tour saw him sell more than 500,000 tickets across 145 dates, including an incredible 16 nights at The Hydro in Glasgow. His 2012 tour, Kevin Bridges – The Story Continues…also smashed box office records selling a staggering 45,000 tickets in one day and went on to sell-out an incredible nine-show run at the Glasgow SECC Arena as part of the 136 date tour.
Kevin has previously hosted much-lauded documentaries for BBC One including 'Kevin Bridges - What's The Story' in 2012, followed by 'Kevin Bridges – What's The Story Referendum Special' in 2014. In 2014 Kevin also hosted two BBC One stand-up specials on the Commonwealth Games and the Scottish Referendum.
Other recent notable TV appearances include BBC One's Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You?, BBC Two's Mock The Week, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Last Leg and Sky One's A League Of Their Own'.
KEVIN BRIDGES 'BRAND NEW' 2018 TOUR DATES
|
Friday, August 24, 2018
|
Bristol, Hippodrome
|
0844 871 3012
|
Saturday, August, 25, 2018
|
Bristol, Hippodrome
|
0844 871 3012
|
Thursday, August 30, 2018
|
Newcastle, City Hall
|
08448 112 121
|
Friday, 31st August 2018
|
Newcastle, City Hall
|
08448 112 121
|
Saturday, 1st September 2018
|
Newcastle, City Hall
|
08448 112 121
|
Friday, 7th September 2018
|
London, Eventim Apollo
|
0208 563 3800
|
Saturday, 8th September 2018
|
London, Eventim Apollo
|
0208 563 3800
|
Friday, 14th September 2018
|
London, Eventim Apollo
|
0208 563 3800
|
Saturday, 15th September 2018
|
London, Eventim Apollo
|
0208 563 3800
|
Friday, 21st September 2018
|
Birmingham, Hippodrome
|
0844 338 5000
|
Saturday, 22nd September 2018
|
Birmingham, Hippodrome
|
0844 338 5000
|
Wednesday, 26th September 2018
|
Edinburgh, Playhouse
|
0844 871 3014
|
Thursday, 27th September 2018
|
Edinburgh, Playhouse
|
0844 871 3014
|
Friday, 28th September 2018
|
Edinburgh, Playhouse
|
0844 871 3014
|
Saturday, 29th September 2018
|
Edinburgh, Playhouse
|
0844 871 3014
|
Thursday, 4th October 2018
|
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
|
0844 395 4000
|
Friday, 5th October 2018
|
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
|
0844 395 4000
|
Saturday, 6th October 2018
|
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
|
0844 395 4000
|
Thursday, 11th October 2018
|
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
|
0844 395 4000
|
Friday, 12th October 2018
|
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
|
0844 395 4000
|
Saturday, 13th October 2018
|
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
|
0844 395 4000
|
Saturday, 3rd November 2018
|
Dublin, 3Arena
|
0818 719 300
|
Friday, 9th November 2018
|
Belfast, SSE Arena
|
02890 739 074
|
Saturday, 10th November 2018
|
Belfast, SSE Arena
|
02890 739 074
|
Thursday, 15th November 2018
|
Southampton, Mayflower
|
02380 711 811
|
Saturday, 17th November 2018
|
Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
|
02920 224 488
|
Friday, 23rd November 2018
|
Manchester, Apollo
|
0844 777 677
|
Saturday, 24th November 2018
|
Manchester, Apollo
|
0844 777 677
|
Wednesday, 28th November 2018
|
Brighton, Dome
|
01273 709 709
|
Thursday, 29th November 2018
|
Brighton, Dome
|
01273 709 709
|
Friday, 30 November 2018
|
Leicester, De Montfort Hall
|
0116 233 3111
|
Saturday, 1st December 2018
|
Leicester, De Montfort Hall
|
0116 233 3111
|
Tuesday, 4th December 2018
|
Liverpool, Empire
|
0844 871 3017
|
Wednesday, 5th December 2018
|
Liverpool, Empire
|
0844 871 3017
|
Friday, 7th December 2018
|
Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
|
0115 989 5555
|
Saturday, 8th December 2018
|
Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
|
0115 989 5555