Kevin Bridges is set for a brand-new tour next year with dates around the UK including dates in theatres in Birmingham, Nottingham and Leicester.

Hailed as Scotland's biggest comedy export, the funnyman will be embarking on his biggest tour to date, The Brand New Tour which will see Kevin perform at some of the finest venues across the UK and Ireland from August 2018, including four nights at London's Hammersmith Apollo, as well as making a momentous return to his hometown with six nights at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow. More dates will be announced over the coming months.

Kevin said: "I'm delighted to announce that I will be back on the road in 2018. It's been three years since my last tour, three tough years of watching the world fall apart thus, I've decided, I need to get out of the house more and lend a hand in saving it.

"With amusing anecdotes and witty observations I'm sure I can save the world or at least provide a decent enough night out. We’ll see. I’ll catch you there folks. Yaldy!"

The comedian is no stranger to breaking box office records. When his 2015 tour A Whole Different Story went on sale at the end of 2014 it won awards from both Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Comedy Ticket of the year.

The tour saw him sell more than 500,000 tickets across 145 dates, including an incredible 16 nights at The Hydro in Glasgow. His 2012 tour, Kevin Bridges – The Story Continues…also smashed box office records selling a staggering 45,000 tickets in one day and went on to sell-out an incredible nine-show run at the Glasgow SECC Arena as part of the 136 date tour.

Kevin has previously hosted much-lauded documentaries for BBC One including 'Kevin Bridges - What's The Story' in 2012, followed by 'Kevin Bridges – What's The Story Referendum Special' in 2014. In 2014 Kevin also hosted two BBC One stand-up specials on the Commonwealth Games and the Scottish Referendum.

Other recent notable TV appearances include BBC One's Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You?, BBC Two's Mock The Week, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Last Leg and Sky One's A League Of Their Own'.

KEVIN BRIDGES 'BRAND NEW' 2018 TOUR DATES

Friday, August 24, 2018

Bristol, Hippodrome

0844 871 3012

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

Saturday, August, 25, 2018

Bristol, Hippodrome

0844 871 3012

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

Thursday, August 30, 2018

Newcastle, City Hall

08448 112 121

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Friday, 31st August 2018

Newcastle, City Hall

08448 112 121

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Saturday, 1st September 2018

Newcastle, City Hall

08448 112 121

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Friday, 7th September 2018

London, Eventim Apollo

0208 563 3800

www.eventimapollo.com

Saturday, 8th September 2018

London, Eventim Apollo

0208 563 3800

www.eventimapollo.com

Friday, 14th September 2018

London, Eventim Apollo

0208 563 3800

www.eventimapollo.com

Saturday, 15th September 2018

London, Eventim Apollo

0208 563 3800

www.eventimapollo.com

Friday, 21st September 2018

Birmingham, Hippodrome

0844 338 5000

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Saturday, 22nd September 2018

Birmingham, Hippodrome

0844 338 5000

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Wednesday, 26th September 2018

Edinburgh, Playhouse

0844 871 3014

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Thursday, 27th September 2018

Edinburgh, Playhouse

0844 871 3014

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Friday, 28th September 2018

Edinburgh, Playhouse

0844 871 3014

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Saturday, 29th September 2018

Edinburgh, Playhouse

0844 871 3014

www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Thursday, 4th October 2018

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

0844 395 4000

www.thessehydro.com

Friday, 5th October 2018

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

0844 395 4000

www.thessehydro.com

Saturday, 6th October 2018

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

0844 395 4000

www.thessehydro.com

Thursday, 11th October 2018

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

0844 395 4000

www.thessehydro.com

Friday, 12th October 2018

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

0844 395 4000

www.thessehydro.com

Saturday, 13th October 2018

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

0844 395 4000

www.thessehydro.com

Saturday, 3rd November 2018

Dublin, 3Arena

0818 719 300

www.3arena.ie

Friday, 9th November 2018

Belfast, SSE Arena

02890 739 074

www.ssearenabelfast.com

Saturday, 10th November 2018

Belfast, SSE Arena

02890 739 074

www.ssearenabelfast.com

Thursday, 15th November 2018

Southampton, Mayflower

02380 711 811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Saturday, 17th November 2018

Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

02920 224 488

www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk

Friday, 23rd November 2018

Manchester, Apollo

0844 777 677

www.o2apollomanchester.co.uk

Saturday, 24th November 2018

Manchester, Apollo

0844 777 677

www.o2apollomanchester.co.uk

Wednesday, 28th November 2018

Brighton, Dome

01273 709 709

www.brightondome.org

Thursday, 29th November 2018

Brighton, Dome

01273 709 709

www.brightondome.org

Friday, 30 November 2018

Leicester, De Montfort Hall

0116 233 3111

www.demontforthall.co.uk

Saturday, 1st December 2018

Leicester, De Montfort Hall

0116 233 3111

www.demontforthall.co.uk

Tuesday, 4th December 2018

Liverpool, Empire

0844 871 3017

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

Wednesday, 5th December 2018

Liverpool, Empire

0844 871 3017

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

Friday, 7th December 2018

Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Saturday, 8th December 2018

Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk