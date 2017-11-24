Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kevin Bridges is set for a brand-new tour next year with dates around the UK including dates in theatres in Birmingham, Nottingham and Leicester.

Tickets go on sale at 10am today, Friday November 24 and are available by following the link here .

Hailed as Scotland's biggest comedy export, the funnyman will be embarking on his biggest tour to date, The Brand New Tour which will see Kevin perform at some of the finest venues across the UK and Ireland from August 2018, including four nights at London's Hammersmith Apollo, as well as making a momentous return to his hometown with six nights at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow. More dates will be announced over the coming months.

Kevin said: "I'm delighted to announce that I will be back on the road in 2018. It's been three years since my last tour, three tough years of watching the world fall apart thus, I've decided, I need to get out of the house more and lend a hand in saving it.

"With amusing anecdotes and witty observations I'm sure I can save the world or at least provide a decent enough night out. We’ll see. I’ll catch you there folks. Yaldy!"

The comedian is no stranger to breaking box office records. When his 2015 tour A Whole Different Story went on sale at the end of 2014 it won awards from both Ticketmaster and Ents24 for the Fastest Selling Comedy Ticket of the year.

The tour saw him sell more than 500,000 tickets across 145 dates, including an incredible 16 nights at The Hydro in Glasgow. His 2012 tour, Kevin Bridges – The Story Continues…also smashed box office records selling a staggering 45,000 tickets in one day and went on to sell-out an incredible nine-show run at the Glasgow SECC Arena as part of the 136 date tour.

Kevin has previously hosted much-lauded documentaries for BBC One including 'Kevin Bridges - What's The Story' in 2012, followed by 'Kevin Bridges – What's The Story Referendum Special' in 2014. In 2014 Kevin also hosted two BBC One stand-up specials on the Commonwealth Games and the Scottish Referendum.

Other recent notable TV appearances include BBC One's Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You?, BBC Two's Mock The Week, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Last Leg and Sky One's A League Of Their Own'.

KEVIN BRIDGES 'BRAND NEW' 2018 TOUR DATES