There is not long left until comedian, author and Hollywood actor Russell Brand makes his way to Burton to sign copies of his new book.

The famous face will be at Langan's Tea Rooms, in George Street, on Tuesday, November 14, to meet fans and sign copies of his latest book, Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions.

The time has not yet been revealed but copies of the book will be on sale on the day and Russell will also sign autographs for fans. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Burton Addiction Centre.

Brand's latest book is described as a guide to all kinds of addiction from a star who has struggled with heroin, alcohol, sex, fame, food and even eBay.

The star said: "This manual for self-realisation comes not from a mountain but from the mud...My qualification is not that I am better than you but I am worse."

Brand is a big supporter of the Burton Addiction Centre and has become close friends with its founder Noreen Oliver.

* Langan's Tea Rooms is a social enterprise which employs Burton Addiction Centre (BAC) clients in recovery and all profits are fed back into the BAC "community".

All revenue is ploughed back into community services to provide education, training and employment for those individuals who have undergone rehabilitation at the BAC O’Connor centre.

All profits help the staff and volunteers gain qualifications and valuable skills within a supportive environment. All staff in the tea rooms are graduates of the BAC O’Connor Centre.

Who is Russell Brand?

Russell Brand is instantly recognisable to many with his wild hair and unique fashion sense. He is a popular comedian, Hollywood actor, author and an outspoken activist.

The star started his career as a stand-up comedian before becoming an MTV presenter and hosting Big Brother's Big Mouth, a Big Brother spin-off. He is a regular on comedy TV chat shows and has become a public activist and campaigner on a wide range of issues including addiction as well as political and cultural subjects.

His film roles include St Trinian's, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, Arthur and he voiced characters in Despicable Me and Hop.

Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions is not his first book as the established writer has also penned My Booky Wook, Doing Life, Irons in the Fire, Articles of Faith, Booky Wook 2, Revolution and The Pied Piper of Hamelin.

