Cruising holidays are always exciting - what could be better than waking up in a new destination each morning?

For guests aboard the Marella Dream, things have just got even more appealing as travellers are now able to use the 'Navigate' onboard app.

This enables holidaymakers to view their onboard account, information about facilities and entertainment schedules, and book onboard extras such as spa treatments, excursions and tables in the stunning a la carte restaurants.

The move comes following the successful roll out on both Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 earlier this year.

The app, which is free to use and doesn't require internet, will be hosted on the ship's network and will open on any browser. This means passengers aren't required to download it or purchase wi-fi packages.

Richard Sofer, managing director of Marella Cruises, said: "We're delighted to launch the 'Navigate' app onboard Marella Dream following great customer feedback on both Discovery ships.

We're committed to delivering unforgettable holidays that are personalised for each of our customers and our onboard app makes it all even easier, whilst they spend their time sailing between some of the world’s most exciting and exotic destinations."

