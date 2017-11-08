Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will there ever be any end to email and voucher scams as another one is doing the rounds on the run up to the festive season.

Only yesterday there were warnings issued that an Asda £250 voucher scam was making its way around the users of WhatsApp, now it's Netflix/

It's this time of year when people are looking for treats - and a bargain - which makes even the savviest of shoppers fall foul of a scam and this time an email scam has cropped up.

Tech site MailGuard is letting the public of a new scam targeting subscribers to the popular TV and movie streaming service, reported the Mirror

The message tells users that their account is about to be cancelled. It looks fairly legit and is well-designed.

The scam email tells customers that they need to update their personal details to avoid suspension from Netflix. It then asks them to enter some information.

MailGuard detected the new scam early this morning and stopped the malicious emails. But some may get through, or similar ones built and sent out.

(Image: YouTube/Netflix)

MailGuard explains that the scam works like a 'mail-merge' – the body of the email is generic, but the sender field is designed to show the name of the intended victim, so it makes it more personal and convincing.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk