What I love about an Andrew Lloyd Webber production is that I know exactly what I will be getting. There will be catchy tunes, a good story and some powerful parts – and Whistle Down The Wind is no exception.

From the moment Burton Musical Theatre Company's latest show opened to the powerful 'Keys to the Vaults of Heaven' right down to the encore of the title song, the whole evening was pure entertainment by some of Burton’s top theatre talent

For those not familiar with this particular piece of musical theatre, it is based on the book of the same title by Mary Hayley Bell. If you’ve got a good memory or, such as myself, a lover of black and white movies, you will remember Hayley Mills starring in the 1961 film adaptation of the book which was, in fact, written by Mills’ mother.

However, rather than taking place in 1950s Lancashire, the rock opera-styled stage show is set in a small, deeply religious town in Louisiana, USA. A poor farming family led by father Boone (Andrew Hambleton) and his three children – Swallow (Holly Twells), Brat (Megan Hambleton) and Poor Baby (Edward Wileman) – have recently buried their mother and are still struggling with their grief. As the Christmas season approaches, and the family have no spare cash for presents, the three children are desperate to find something to hold on to and believe in.

(Image: Kevin Storr)

One day, the children find a stranger injured and hiding in their father’s run-down barn. In the initial confusion of finding the Man (Lee Smith), who is delirious and injured, Swallow seizes on the idea that he is Jesus Christ and the rumour quickly spreads among the children in the town. However, the townsfolk are on the lookout for a runaway convict and the Sheriff warns everyone to be vigilant. Could it be possible that the Man is the escaped convict – or Jesus?

When rebellious siren Candy (Jessica Skinner) is spurned by local boy Amos (Kyle Lamley), because he is secretly in love with Swallow, she reveals to the town where the Man is hiding and thus the emotional finale ensues.

Whistle Down The Wind is a powerful production and Karen Hambleton directs with warmth, empathy and precision. Along with Catherine Moore's excellent choreography and backed by a 14-piece orchestra led by musical director David Blackwell what more could any theatre-goer ask for?

The show is packed with stunning songs from brilliantly executed ballads including the hit 'No Matter What' right through to contemporary rock songs such at 'Tire Tracks' by a child-led cast which is as strong as any I have seen.

(Image: Kevin Storr)

But it’s not just the children who are outstanding. Jonathan Salt as Ed, Andrew Last as The Minister (listen out for his brilliant opening number) OJ Wright as the Snake Preacher, Tim Berriman as the Sheriff, Roberto Storey as Earl, along with Andrew Hambleton, Kyle Lamley and Jessica Skinner all add to what is a first-rate show.

And as Whitney (Houston) once sang - children are our future. And by the looks of the young talent in Burton, the amateur dramatics scene in the town is in very safe hands.

The show runs until Saturday, October 28 at de Ferrers Academy, Harehedge Lane, Burton.

Evening performances take place at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee is at 2.30pm. Tickets are available by calling 01283 541552, emailing tickets@burtonmusicaltheatre.co.uk or online www.burtonmusicaltheatre.co.uk/tickets

