The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s no surprise that the announcement that legendary funnyman Peter Kay's announcement that he was touring live with a brand-new stand-up show would send the internet into meltown.

Within the first few hours of the announcement of the news, it was the top Google trend in the UK and was top three on Twitter.

The official tour video also amassed more than four million views and more than 100 thousand likes, shares and comments on Peter Kay’s Facebook page alone.

So it will come as no surprise that he has added extra dates due to phenomenal demand from his fans.

2018

Monday 7 May Birmingham Genting Arena www.theticketfactory.com

Friday 25 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro www.thessehydro.com

Thursday 28 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Friday 29 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Saturday 13 October Leeds First Direct Arena www.firstdirectarena.com

2019

Friday 1 March Newcastle Metro Radio Arena www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Thursday 14 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Thursday 28 March Liverpool Echo Arena www.echoarena.com

Thursday 6 June London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Friday 7th June London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Saturday 8 June London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

These dates are added to the ones below.

2018

Saturday, April 21, Birmingham Genting Arena, www.theticketfactory.com

Sunday, April 22, Birmingham Genting Arena, www.theticketfactory.com

Monday, May 14, Glasgow The SSE Hydro, www.thessehydro.com

Tuesday, May 15, Glasgow The SSE Hydro, www.thessehydro.com

Monday, June 4, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

Tuesday, June 5, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

Wednesday, June 6, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

Saturday, June 9, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

Thursday, September 13, The O2, www.theo2.co.uk

Friday, September 14, London The O2, www.theo2.co.uk

Saturday, September 15, London The O2, www.theo2.co.uk

Thursday, September 20 September London The O2, www.theo2.co.uk

Tuesday, October 2, Leeds First Direct Arena, www.firstdirectarena.com

Wednesday, October 3, Leeds First Direct Arena, www.firstdirectarena.com

2019

Sunday, January 13, Belfast SSE Arena, www.ticketmaster.ie

Monday, January 14, Belfast SSE Arena, www.ticketmaster.ie

Wednesday, January 23, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Thursday, January 24, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Friday February 1, Dublin 3 Arena, www.ticketmaster.ie

Saturday February 2, Dublin 3 Arena, www.ticketmaster.ie

Monday February 11, Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Tuesday February 12, Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Who are the CONFIRMED celebs heading to the jungle on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here 2017?

Monday March 4, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Tuesday March 5, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Monday March 18, Liverpool Echo Arena, www.echoarena.com

Tuesday March 19, Liverpool Echo Arena, www.echoarena.com

Tickets are limited to persons 15 years old or over.

Tickets are on sale now and also available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk