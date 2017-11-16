Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Kay, one of Britain's best-loved comedians, and multi award-winning actor, writer, director, author and producer, is returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up.

His last tour, back in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to more than 1.2 million people. So why a return to stand-up now?

Peter said: "I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage."

The tour begins in April, in Birmingham, and will visit arenas across the country and here are the dates and venues announced so far.

Saturday, April 21, Birmingham Genting Arena, www.theticketfactory.com

Sunday, April 22, Birmingham Genting Arena, www.theticketfactory.com

Monday, May 14, Glasgow The SSE Hydro, www.thessehydro.com

Tuesday, May 15, Glasgow The SSE Hydro, www.thessehydro.com

Monday, 4 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Tuesday, 5 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Wednesday, 6 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Saturday, 9 June Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com

Thursday, 13 September London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Friday, 14 September London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Saturday, 15 September London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Thursday, 20 September London The O2 www.theo2.co.uk

Tuesday, 2 October Leeds First Direct Arena www.firstdirectarena.com

Wednesday, 3 October Leeds First Direct Arena www.firstdirectarena.com

2019

Sunday, 13 January Belfast SSE Arena www.ticketmaster.ie

Monday, 14 January Belfast SSE Arena www.ticketmaster.ie

Wednesday, 23 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Thursday, 24 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Friday 1 February Dublin 3 Arena www.ticketmaster.ie

Saturday 2 February Dublin 3 Arena www.ticketmaster.ie

Monday 11 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Tuesday 12 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Monday 4 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Tuesday 5 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Monday 18 March Liverpool Echo Arena www.echoarena.com

Tuesday 19 March Liverpool Echo Arena www.echoarena.com

Tickets are limited to persons 15 years old or over.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Sunday, November 19 at 10am and are also available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk .