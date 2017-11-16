Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Kay, one of Britain's best-loved comedians, and multi award-winning actor, writer, director, author and producer, is returning to his most successful hobby, stand-up.

The funnyman's last tour, back in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to more than 1.2 million people. So why a return to stand-up now?

Peter said: "I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage."

The tour begins in April, in Birmingham, and will visit arenas across the country and here are the dates and venues announced so far.

Saturday, April 21, Birmingham Genting Arena, www.theticketfactory.com

Sunday, April 22, Birmingham Genting Arena, www.theticketfactory.com

Monday, May 14, Glasgow The SSE Hydro, www.thessehydro.com

Tuesday, May 15, Glasgow The SSE Hydro, www.thessehydro.com

Monday, June 4, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

Tuesday, June 5, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

Wednesday, June 6, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

Saturday, June 9, Manchester Arena, www.manchester-arena.com

Thursday, September 13, The O2, www.theo2.co.uk

Friday, September 14, London The O2, www.theo2.co.uk

Saturday, September 15, London The O2, www.theo2.co.uk

Thursday, September 20 September London The O2, www.theo2.co.uk

Tuesday, October 2, Leeds First Direct Arena, www.firstdirectarena.com

Wednesday, October 3, Leeds First Direct Arena, www.firstdirectarena.com

2019

Sunday, January 13, Belfast SSE Arena, www.ticketmaster.ie

Monday, January 14, Belfast SSE Arena, www.ticketmaster.ie

Wednesday, January 23, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Thursday, January 24, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Friday February 1, Dublin 3 Arena, www.ticketmaster.ie

Saturday February 2, Dublin 3 Arena, www.ticketmaster.ie

Monday February 11, Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Tuesday February 12, Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Who are the CONFIRMED celebs heading to the jungle on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here 2017?

Monday March 4, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Tuesday March 5, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Monday March 18, Liverpool Echo Arena, www.echoarena.com

Tuesday March 19, Liverpool Echo Arena, www.echoarena.com

Tickets are limited to persons 15 years old or over.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Sunday, November 19 at 10am and are also available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk