Tots across the area are preparing to show off their widest grins as one of the area's most popular Baby and Toddler competition returns.

The Burton Mail Baby and Toddler of the Year competition is set to return with parents being offered free photo sessions in Coopers Square shopping centre and a chance to win a share of £1,500.

The free photo sessions will start on Monday, October 2, where kids can have their picture taken by photographer Andrea Powell. If parents fall in love with the photo of their little one, full professional portrait packages are also available to buy.

Sessions are available between 9.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday from Monday, October 9 until Saturday, October 14. Pictures can also be taken on Sunday, October 8, between 10.30am and 4pm.

The competition was set up to find the cutest children in the area, and it is free to enter. Any parents or guardians within the Burton Mail circulation area can enter their child as long as they are five or younger. All pictures will be published in a special supplement, which is planned for Tuesday, November 14.

Entries will be divided into four age categories, which are zero to nine months, 10 to 18 months, 19 to 35 months and three to five years old. The winner from each category will win £250, with the overall winner bagging an extra £500 and the Baby of the Year 2017 title.

Last year's winner Scarlett Smith was all smiles as she received her prizes, especially when she saw her reflection in the trophy.

After Scarlett was crowned winner, mother Bethany Wain, said: "She definitely likes the camera. When you ask her to smile, she just smiles.

"She loved the little trophy, she quite liked looking at her reflection as she likes seeing her reflection in things. It is amazing; such a great thing and it really helps when you are bringing up a little one."

Burton Mail readers will vote for their favourite picture, and the children with the most votes will all appear in a top 40 supplement. A judging panel will then decide the winners.

Voting can be done by using in-paper voting coupons which will be published in the paper from Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Readers can vote as many times as they like, but can only vote once per coupon.

The Burton Mail is published by Trinity Mirror and, as such, standard Trinity Mirror rules apply; see burtonmail.co.uk/rules for details. The winners will be announced early next year.

Full Terms and Conditions

By entering this competition the entrant agrees that they have read and understood the terms and conditions associated with "Baby of the Year" and agree to have their child's photograph published in the relevant Trinity Mirror newspaper title in print, online or relevant Facebook/social media page.

In the event of any problems, please email tracey.smith@localworld.co.uk and include the word 'Baby of the Year' in the subject header.

Entries will not be accepted without full contact details.

All entrants into this promotion must reside within the circulation area of the Burton Mail at the time of entry into the competition. Contact the newspaper for details.

Employees of Trinity Mirror and their families and anyone professionally connected to the promotion are not eligible to enter nor vote.

Failure of entrants to send in suitable image or to follow any of the published rules may result in entrants' exclusion from the competition.

Photo sessions take place in Coopers Square from Monday, October 2 to Saturday, October 14. Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 4pm.

Publicity may be given to winners and winners’ names and images may be published in the relevant Burton Mail newspaper title in print and online and other website(s) relating to the promotion. Winners must co-operate fully for publicity purposes if so required.

SUPPLEMENT

Photo entries will appear within a Baby and Toddler of the Year supplement planned to publish in the Burton Mail on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Each photo will appear with the child's first and last name only and will be allocated their own Unique Voting Code, which will be published alongside the child's image.

Trinity Mirror accepts no responsibility for any error, misprint or omission in the printing of an entrants' details or photo. Although every effort will be made to ensure all entrants' photographs are published and are of the highest quality in the event of any unforeseen circumstances where they do not appear, no compensation will be offered. It should be noted that pictures reproduced on newsprint are not of the original quality.

VOTING

Readers will be able to vote for their favourite child's Photo using voting coupons published in the Burton Mail from Tuesday, November 14 until Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Full voting instructions will appear in-paper in the published supplement and subsequent published voting coupons. Special voting coupons may be published throughout the voting period which give the readers access to multiple votes, see your newspaper for details.

Readers of the publication may vote for their favourite child's photo using the published in-paper voting coupons as many times as they like, providing they are using original Voting Coupons as published in the relevant Local World newspaper title; no photocopies will be accepted.

Readers can only vote for one child on any single voting coupon.

Voting coupons do not need to be posted individually, we welcome votes posted in batches. Voting coupons should be posted to the relevant newspaper title address, see voting coupon published for details.

Correct postage should be attached to any voting coupons sent via post in order to guarantee arrival before the closing date.

Bonus votes will be made available for newspaper subscribers registered on the Burton Mail Plus Loyalty site. Newspaper subscribers, registered on Plus can claim 50 bonus votes via the Plus site. Simply log into Plus, click on the Baby of the Year bonus votes offer in the 'exclusive to subscribers' section, click VOTE NOW and enter the 4-digit unique voting code number attributed to your chosen child. Each subscriber will only be able to claim the 50 Bonus Votes once.

If you are not a newspaper subscriber, you can still register on Plus to become a Plus registered user and claim 10 bonus votes, using the 'Offers for Everyone' section of the Plus Loyalty site, following the same process as above. These 10 bonus votes in the 'Offers for Everyone' section of the Plus Loyalty site are strictly limited to claim only once per Plus Registered User and are restricted to one per person. Readers can only register once on the Plus Loyalty site. Any attempt by the same person to register more than once on the Plus Loyalty site in order to claim additional votes may render all votes null and void. All Plus registered users must register with genuine email address and telephone number. We reserve the right to void any votes from any Plus registered user registering without a valid email address or telephone number. Newspaper subscribers registered on Plus can also claim the additional 10 bonus votes in the 'Offers for Everyone' section of the site (limited to one per subscriber), in addition to the 50 bonus votes listed above. Plus registration rules apply.

All votes will require readers to use the 4-digit unique voting code number attributed to each child. Unique voting codes can be found in the published Baby of the Year supplement and on this promotion channel. Any votes received with an incorrect, missing or illegible unique voting code will not be counted.

Trinity Mirror accepts no responsibility for any votes that do not arrive in time, or do not arrive at all for any reason including incorrect postage and these votes will not be counted.

No responsibility is accepted for any votes which are invalid, inaccurate damaged, lost or mislaid for whatever reason and proof of posting will not be accepted as proof of delivery.

Closing date for all votes is noon on Tuesday January 2 2018. Any votes received after this date will not be counted.

Votes will be counted and independently verified. No correspondence will be entered into. The total number of votes for each entrant will not be disclosed unless published in the newspaper.

Top 40

The Top 10 children with the most votes in each age category (a combination of newspaper voting coupons and plus bonus votes) will go through to the second round of the competition and will be published in a Top 40 supplement. In the event of a more than one child receiving exactly the same number of votes, additional photos may be admitted into the supplement. We reserve the right to change the number of children who make it through to this stage of the competition.

The Top 40 supplement is planned to publish on a date to be confirmed. Dates may be subject to change.

The Top 40 pictures will go before an independent judging panel, who will decide four category winners and one overall winner.

PRIZES

The winner (as judged by the independent judging panel) will receive a £500 prize, which will be awarded to the parent/guardian named upon entry. The winner will also receive a £250 prize for being a category winner.

The three runners-up will each receive £250 each prize.

Winners will be announced in-paper within two weeks of the top 40 supplement appearing in-paper. Dates may be subject to change, readers will be kept informed of any changes in print and on this web channel.

Trinity Mirror reserves the right to amend the prize package at any time.

There is no cash alternative to any part of this promotion or its prizes. In the event any of the winners are unable to take up the prize for any reason, Trinity Mirror reserves the right to offer the prize to the entrant with the next highest judging panels scoring.

