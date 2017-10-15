Halloween fans who feel they are too old to celebrate the scary holiday, rejoice – Conkers is throwing an adults-only Halloween Ball on Friday, October 27.

Grown-up enthusiasts are invited to the popular venue in the National Forest to enjoy Halloween punch on arrival, classic Halloween hits, a devilish buffet, a ride on the ghost train and a wander through the haunted woods.

Children can also look forward to three special family Halloween nights on October 28, 29 and 30. Visitors can follow in the footsteps of ghostly ghouls, witches and trolls with a walk through the haunted woods, take a trip on the runaway train and enjoy the Ugly Bugs Disco.

There will also be a fancy dress competition for ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-10, 10+ and adults with creepy prizes for the winners and entertainment in Conkers' covered Amphitheatre with a special Halloween show at 7pm and 8pm.

Tickets for the Halloween ball are £24.95 per person. For the family Halloween nights, tickets are £7.95 for adults, £6.95 for children and £26.95 for a family of two adults and two children.

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "Halloween at Conkers is not for the faint-hearted. We'll be pulling out all the stops to ensure that grown-ups and children alike enjoy a truly 'frightful' evening, in the best sense of the word!"

Tickets can be booked online at www.visitconkers.com or by calling 01282 216633. All tickets must be pre-booked.

