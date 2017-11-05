Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton-based pub company Punch Taverns took pub darts groups to the famous Blackpool Winter Gardens for the 14th annual darts competition final.

This year, 800 teams entered the competition and the final saw the top 34 go head-to-head during a nail-biting weekend of darts.

The team from the Black Bull, in Blaydon-on-Tyne, took home the crown, along with a £2,500 cash prize and a specialised darts exhibition for the pub.

Members of the team were also given the chance to play on stage at a 2017 Professional Darts Corporation event. Runners up, a team from the Red Lion, in Bradford, were awarded £1,200 and a darts exhibition.

The weekend competition also saw 156 people compete in the singles competition. Reigning champion of the ladies competition, Louise Stockings, was able to retain her title for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, Brian Dawson from the Ash Inn came out top in the men's competition.

Stephen Martin, category manager at Punch, said: "Every year we are so pleased with how well the darts competition is received with Punch Publicans and customers up and down the country.

"We love offering initiatives and events that our publicans can get involved in and the darts final in Blackpool this weekend has been great fun. We want to congratulate the winners, as well as all those that made it to the final."

