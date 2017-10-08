Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has launched its Big Christmas Raffle – and it could bring festive joy for one lucky winner.

And all proceeds from the seasonal draw will go to help the hospice support youngsters with life-limiting conditions and their families when they need it most.

Early tickets for the raffle, costing £1, are set to go on sale in the next few days through the charity's supporters and will be available at the Rainbows shops in Beeston, Melton Mowbray and Loughborough. They will also be on sale at the Loughborough-based hospice in Lark Rise. In addition to the bumper top prize, there are cash amounts of £250, £100 and £50 to be won.

Helen Lee-Smith, Head of Individual Giving at Rainbows, said: "The festive season is all about giving – by entering our Christmas Raffle you are helping to bring fun, laughter and support to our children and young people every day of the year."

She added: "Sadly, some children don't live long enough and every penny we make from the Big Christmas Raffle will go to help each day seem special for the youngsters and their families."

Ticket sales end on Friday, December 8, with the draw taking place on Friday, December 15, 2017.

