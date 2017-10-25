Former pupils of a South Derbyshire school are being invited to a reunion to mark four decades since leaving.

The reunion, for people who left Hatton Secondary Modern in 1977, is set to be held on Friday, November 17, and anyone who left in that year is invited to attend.

The event will be held at the Castle Inn Hotel, in Station Road, Hatton, from 7pm. The reunion is free to attend and offers a chance for people to reconnect with their old schoolfriends.

Anyone interested or wanting to find out more can email Rachel Davies at ashmorecottage@gmail.com

What a year - here's what 1977 was famous for:

That year when the pupils left school it was the Queen's silver Jubilee

The US space shuttle prototype 'Enterprise' flies for the first time.

Elvis died aged 42.

The last case of smallpox in the wild occurs in Somalia.

Red Rum wins Grand National for third time.

Star Wars breaks all box office records.

