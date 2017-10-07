A £3,000 horse has been donated to a riding school which helps disabled people. Ruby, a seven-year-old Irish draught was purchased by Etwall Rotary Club from a different riding school, where she had spent most of her life, during the summer and has been donated to Scropton Riding School for the Disabled in Scopton.

The school has a number of facilities and horses that allow anyone with disabilities to take part in therapeutic horse riding or carriage riding sessions.

Glynis Dalley, charity manager at the riding school has said that the venue already has a number of horses suitable to be ridden by those with disabilities, but Ruby will offer something none of the others can.

She said: "Ruby arrived here at the centre late on in the summer. She really is quite a big horse. We offer our services to people aged any where from five to adult's age.

"We were really looking for a horse for our older, more capable riders to be able to develop their riding abilities, so they can go on to complete in events for riders with disabilities in the future.

"She really has a great nature, which is important, and when we went to choose Ruby, we really looked at her temperament, which is key for us."

Ruby was paid for by Etwall Rotary Club, which allocated £2,000 from its yearly Christmas tree sales and added a Rotary foundation grant of £1,000 to make up the £3,000 needed to buy her.

Chairman of the rotary club Colin Clark has said that the club has been a been long term supporter of the riding school, having made donations over the past two years.

Mr Clark said: "The school is relatively close to us. They are providing excellent therapy for disabled people and there are so many reports of how they are helping.

"In my first year, with a team of Rotarians, family and members of the public, the club redecorated their coffee lounge and purchase new furniture. In the second year, we decide the club should purchase a new horse to become a long lasting legacy of the club.

"We visited them and could see what good things they are doing. We really love giving to the community. We wanted something that will last as a legacy, this horse could be there until he is 30 years old."

Glynis Dalley, from the riding school has thanked the rotary club for its donation, which she says it relies on: "We really appreciate the support from the club. Ruby is just fantastic.

"As a charity, we have to rely on money being raised to fund what is quite an expensive thing to do, so support is always appreciated."

Ruby is currently being trained by the centre's coaches to make her aware of her surroundings and the people that she will be working with. She will have a slow introduction and should be helping with disabilities by the turn of the year.

What is Scropton Riding School?

The riding school, in Scropton, holds sessions and activities for several hundred disabled adults and children in the area, to provide a safe and fun environment for them to have a go at horse riding.

Whether someone has a disability physically, mentally, sensory or a mixture, there is facilities and activities hosted by the school, including carriage driving lessons and horse riding lessons.

The school are always encouraging people who are interested in trying their services to come forward and have a go. Anyone is welcome to visit the centre to see what there is to offer, and can speak to one of a number of experienced coaches.

Lessons start at £11.50, for 30 minutes of a group riding lesson, then ranging in prices depending on the amount of time you want to spend on horseback and whether you would like a private lesson.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk