Comedian, author and actor Russell Brand is set to sign copies of his latest book in Burton - and will donate part of the sale proceeds to the town's Addiction Centre.

The TV star will be heading to Langan's Tea Rooms, in George Street, on Tuesday, November 14, to meet fans and sign copies of his latest book, Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions.

Copies of the book will be on sale and Russell will also sign autographs for fans.

Noreen Oliver, the founder of the Burton Addiction Centre (BAC), has become close friends with Brand over the years through his support for the centre - and was even a guest at his wedding.

She said: "Russell is just amazing. He does so much work in the addiction field and he is supporting us all of the time. He has become a really good friend and Tony and I were at his wedding. It was beautiful and very tasteful. It was just for close friends and family and it was stunning.

"I have seen the change in him since he met Laura and they had a baby, she is just beautiful.

"Russell is just a fantastic friend to us. He comes to see us a few times a year and meets with the service users, supporting them and telling all about his own journey to recovery. It is amazing what he does for the addiction world.

"It is not just the BAC as he does it for all people in need of getting on the road to recovery. I know people see him as messing around but when it comes to people getting treatment for addiction he takes it very serious.

"He is lovely and you see another side to Russell which is quite serious. It is something he believes in getting treatment for those with addiction to drugs. He has had that journey and wants to support others on their journey.

"It is a serious topic at the moment as rehab budgets are being cut and there have been a record number of drug-related deaths. We need someone to shout and get on their box to challenge the government and local authorities about this."

Brand's latest book is described as a guide to all kinds of addiction from a star who has struggled with heroin, alcohol, sex, fame, food and eBay.

The star said: "This manual for self-realisation comes not from a mountain but from the mud...My qualification is not that I am better than you but I am worse."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk