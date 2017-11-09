Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian and Hollywood star Russell Brand has changed the day he is coming to Burton - but don't panic as it is only a week later.

The actor, presenter and author was originally due to sign copies of his latest book, Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions, on Tuesday, November 14, but this has been put back a week due to his busy work schedule.

He will now be at Langan's Tea Rooms, in George Street, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 21, waiting to meet his fans wanting to get his autograph.

Copies of the book will be on sale on the day and Russell will also sign autographs for fans. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Burton Addiction Centre, of which he is a supporter.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The team at the addiction centre said they are excited over his visit to Burton.

Brand's latest book is described as a guide to all kinds of addiction from a star who has struggled with heroin, alcohol, sex, fame, food and even eBay.

He said: "This manual for self-realisation comes not from a mountain but from the mud...My qualification is not that I am better than you but I am worse."

Russell Brand to sign copies of his new book at Langan's Tea Rooms in Burton

Brand is a big supporter of the Burton Addiction Centre and has become close friends with its founder Noreen Oliver.

Langan's Tea Rooms is a social enterprise which employs Burton Addiction Centre (BAC) clients in recovery and all profits are fed back into the BAC "community".

All revenue is ploughed back into community services to provide education, training and employment for those individuals who have undergone rehabilitation at the BAC O’Connor centre.

All profits help the staff and volunteers gain qualifications and valuable skills within a supportive environment. All staff in the tea rooms are graduates of the BAC O’Connor Centre.