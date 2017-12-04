Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity cash bingo which has been part of the town for many years will be shouting "legs 11" and "two little ducks" for the last time tomorrow.

The Burton Hospital League of Friends will be holding its last cash prize bingo tomorrow, Tuesday, December 5, at Burton Town Hall.

The doors will open at 6pm, with eyes down at 7.30pm and a Christmas raffle and tombola to add to the fun for players.

Julie Hammond, fund-raising co-ordinator for the friends, said: "After many successful years our December bingo will be our final one.

"We have had so much support over the years from our loyal regular players and new ones.

"Over the last 12 months unfortunately our numbers have decreased so we have decided it is time to call it a day. We would like to see a large turn-out for the final evening.

"The commitment and dedication from our volunteers over the years has been priceless. Every month so much effort has been put into the organising to a very high standard.

"Thank you to all of our customers, our volunteers and a special thank you to Rita Ross, our bingo co-ordinator, who has led the team."

Admission to the event costs £1 and includes refreshments.

The Burton Hospitals League of Friends has been raising money for the hospital for more than 35 years, having raised more than £3 million to date.

The league is run by a small group of volunteers who give their time and energy for free to the hospital and purchase a wide variety of things, such as fresh flowers for the chapel and help desk, televisions, emergency toiletry packs and Christmas decorations, as well as larger and more expensive pieces of medical equipment.

They previously paid for the conversion of a store room into a wet room, an ultrasound diagnostic machine and specialist chairs for stroke patients.